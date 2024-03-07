Meet Delsie: Newest member of Greensburg Bloodhound Team

The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office had a very special four-legged visitor on Wednesday morning.

Delsie, a bloodhound, recently began her K-9 training to become an expert in man-trailing.

She is the newest member of the Greensburg Bloodhound Team.

The team of dogs works to track missing people and criminals, the sheriff’s office said.

