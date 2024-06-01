Meet Dartmouth High School's top 10 graduates of 2024
DARTMOUTH — The following students are graduating from Dartmouth High School at the academic top of the senior class:
1. Owen Nielson, attending Dartmouth College
2. Nathaniel Wentworth, attending Boston College
3. Brooke Davis, attending the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill
4. Adeline Ablett, attending the University of Massachusetts/Amherst
5. Julia Caron, attending the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill
6. Shubhan Swamy, attending the University of Massachusetts/Amherst, Commonwealth Honors College
7. Liam Gillis, attending Worcester Polytechnic Institute
8. Prutha Patel, attending the University of Massachusetts/Amherst, Commonwealth Honors College
9. Lindsey Klein, attending the University of Massachusetts/Amherst
10. Makai Vincent, attending the University of South Carolina
