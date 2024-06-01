Meet Dartmouth High School's top 10 graduates of 2024

DARTMOUTH — The following students are graduating from Dartmouth High School at the academic top of the senior class:

1. Owen Nielson, attending Dartmouth College

2. Nathaniel Wentworth, attending Boston College

3. Brooke Davis, attending the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

4. Adeline Ablett, attending the University of Massachusetts/Amherst

5. Julia Caron, attending the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

6. Shubhan Swamy, attending the University of Massachusetts/Amherst, Commonwealth Honors College

7. Liam Gillis, attending Worcester Polytechnic Institute

8. Prutha Patel, attending the University of Massachusetts/Amherst, Commonwealth Honors College

9. Lindsey Klein, attending the University of Massachusetts/Amherst

10. Makai Vincent, attending the University of South Carolina

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Meet Dartmouth High School's top 10 from the class of 2024