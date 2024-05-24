Meet Dallas County Treasurer Summer Portzen, who is running for reelection

Republican Summer Portzen is running unopposed for another term as Dallas County treasurer.

To help voters, the Des Moines Register sent questions to all federal and Des Moines area legislative candidates running for political office this year. Their answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

The primary election is scheduled for June 4 ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

More: Early voting has started for Iowa's June 4 primary election. Here's what you should know:

Who is Summer Portzen?

Summer Portzen

Age: 34

Party: Republican

Current town of residence: Adel

Education: Finance and real estate, University of Northern Iowa

Occupation: Dallas County treasurer

Political experience and civic activities: I've worked for the county for 10 years. I am a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission for the city of Adel.

Why are you running?

Portzen: What drew me to the property tax department in the first place was my passion for investing and managing money. My work experience and education has provided me with the knowledge to step into this role from day one. It's an honor to serve the citizens of Dallas County.

What is the most important issue facing Dallas County and how would you address it in office?

Portzen: It's no secret Dallas County is the fastest growing county in Iowa and in the country right now. This is the biggest challenge facing all elected officials and department heads within the county. The challenge is how do we keep providing services to Dallas County residents and maintain a practical budget. I want to continue to make improvements where necessary with the use of technology to keep overhead low.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Meet Dallas County Treasurer Summer Portzen, running for reelection