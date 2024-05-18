Meet Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante, who is running for reelection

Dallas County Sheriff Adam M. Infante is running unopposed in the Republican primary for another term in office.

To help voters, the Des Moines Register sent questions to all federal, Des Moines area legislative and local candidates running for political office this year. Their answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

The primary election is scheduled for June 4 ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

More: Early voting has started for Iowa's June 4 primary election. Here's what you should know:

Who is Adam M. Infante?

Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante

Age: 47

Party: Republican

Current town of residence: Waukee

Education: Bachelor's degree from Iowa State University in political science

Occupation: Sheriff of Dallas County

Political experience and civic activities: I have been the sheriff of Dallas County for almost two years. I serve on several different boards in my official capacity as the sheriff and many others as a volunteer. My favorite volunteer activities though, involve coaching my kids' sports.

Why are you running?

Infante: I have always been a service-minded person and I enjoy the responsibility of helping protect the people of Dallas County. With over 24 years in law enforcement (23 here at the Dallas County Sheriff's Office) I hope that my experience will continue to help the Sheriff's Office going forward.

What is the most important issue facing Dallas County and how would you address it in office?

Infante: Managing growth and development in the county while maintaining fiscal responsibility is probably the most important thing for Dallas County and the Sheriff's Office. We are growing so quickly that recruiting and retaining our greatest assets, our personnel, is something I am focused on. We have to equip them and train them to put them in the best possible position to protect our citizens and themselves.

