Meet Coe-Brown Northwood Academy’s top 10 students in Class of 2024

NORTHWOOD — Headmaster David S. Smith announces Coe-Brown Northwood Academy’s top 10 graduates of the Class of 2024. The graduates are listed below in alphabetical order.

The Salutatorian for the Class of 2024 is Anna Bergeron. Anna is the daughter of Barbara Bergeron and Matthew Bergeron of Nottingham, NH. She will attend the University of New Hampshire where she plans to major in Psychology, and serve as a member of the Air Force ROTC. Anna was a member of National Honor Society, National French Honor Society, Peer Helpers and Writing Center, where she shared her writing expertise with underclassmen. In her time at CBNA, she was named a New Hampshire Scholar with a STEM focus and she received the National Rural and Small Town Award from the College Board National Recognition Programs. As a three-year athlete in the school’s Cross Country and Track & Field programs, she was recognized with a Middle Distance Runner Award and multiple Coaches Awards, and she contributed to three state championships for CBNA. Anna was also recognized this year by the NHIAA with the Scholar Athlete Award.

Rex Betts-Levine, the son of Derek Betts-Levine of Strafford, NH, and Katie Betts-Levine of Strafford, NH, will be attending the Rochester Institute of Technology as a computer science major with a minor in Applied Statistics. He was recognized by the College Board through the Rural and Small Town Recognition Program as well as being named a New Hampshire Scholar with a STEM focus. Rex participated in the VEX Robotics team and on the CBNA Math Team. As an athlete, he was a member of the Boys’ Volleyball and Winter Track teams and he was recognized this year as an NHIAA Scholar Athlete.

Bailee DeTrude, the daughter of Heather DeTrude and John DeTrude of Northwood, NH, will attend the University of Tennessee where she plans to major in kinesiology. While at CBNA, Bailee participated in National Honor Society, National French Honor Society, Peer Helpers, and FBLA [Future Business Leaders of America]. As a member of HOSA [Health Occupations Students of America], she explored her interest in the health and medical field. Bailee received the AP Scholar award for her exemplary scores on three or more AP exams, and she was also recognized as a New Hampshire Scholar with a STEM focus. During her time at CBNA, Bailee played on the Girls’ Soccer and Girls’ Basketball teams, serving as Captain of the varsity basketball team her senior year. She also maintained part-time employment during her time at Coe-Brown.

The valedictorian for the Class of 2024 is Francesca Ferguson. Francesca is the daughter of Laurie Ferguson and Matthew Ferguson of Barrington, NH. Francesca will attend Princeton University in the fall as a neuroscience major with minors in linguistics and Spanish. While at CBNA, Francesca was recognized multiple times over the past four years for her proficiency in English, Mathematics, Business & Computer Studies, Science, Spanish and Social Studies. She received the AP Scholar with Honor award for her exemplary scores on four or more AP exams. For her excellence in Spanish language studies, Francesca was awarded the nationally-recognized Bertie Green Travel Award and the Joseph Adams Senior Scholarship from the Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica. She was the only student from CBNA this year to receive the New Hampshire Seal of Biliteracy. Francesca was a member of National Honor Society, where she served as Reporter & Historian; National English Honor Society; the International Thespian Society; and National Spanish Honor Society, where she served as President her senior year. She was also named a New Hampshire Scholar with a STEM focus and a recipient of the College Board’s National Rural and Small Town Award. Francesca participated in Math Team and explored her leadership interests through HOBY [Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Seminar], where she attended as an ambassador and later volunteered as a Junior Facilitator. She shared her writing skill through the CBNA Writing Center, and received a Gold Key for her written work through the NH Scholastic Writing Awards, as well as recognition in the Voice of Democracy Speech and Writing Competition. As a competitive runner in CBNA Cross Country and Track & Field, Francesca contributed to four of CBNA’s state championship titles over her years on the teams.

Olivia Frost, the daughter of Brandy Frost and Jonathan Frost of Barrington, NH, will attend the University of South Carolina where she intends to study Exercise Science. While at CBNA, Olivia was a member of National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, and National French Honor Society. She also volunteered with Peer Helpers and Writing Center, while exploring her interests in the health fields through HOSA [Health Occupations Students of America], where she served as Treasurer her senior year. As a member of Project SEARCH she discussed compelling current topics with high school peers from around the state. While on Student Government and Student Council, she worked with both students and faculty on collaborative projects and events for the whole school. Olivia was named as an AP Scholar for her exemplary scores on three or more AP exams and as a New Hampshire Scholar with a STEM focus. Outside of the classroom, her artistic and writing talents resulted in Silver Key and Honorable Mention recognition from the Scholastic Art Awards and the Scholastic Writing Awards of New Hampshire respectively. Her writing was also recognized through the VFW’s Voice of Democracy essay competition. On the athletic field, Olivia has been a staple of the CBNA Girls’ Lacrosse program for four years, receiving a Coach’s Award her sophomore year. She also maintained part-time employment during her time at Coe-Brown.

Eleanor Hill, the daughter of Kristen Hill and Fred Hill of Barrington, NH, will attend the University of Vermont where she plans to major in Biology as part of the Liberal Arts Scholars Program. While a student at CBNA, Eleanor was a member of National Honor Society; National English Honor Society; and National French Honor Society. She was a member of the creative team for the Paragon, CBNA’s art and literary magazine, and she was an active participant in the Writing Center, where she shared her writing expertise with other CBNA students. For her excellence in art, Eleanor received a Gold Key in the CBNA Winter Arts Festival and an Honorable Mention from the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards of New Hampshire. She was recognized as a New Hampshire Scholar with a STEM focus and by the College Board as an AP Scholar for her exemplary scores on three or more AP exams.

Colin Kane, the son of Kristine Kane and Ryan Kane of Strafford, NH, will be attending Colby College and majoring in Environmental Studies: Interdisciplinary Computation. He was recognized as a New Hampshire Scholar with an Arts focus and by the College Board through the Rural and Small Town Recognition Program. While at CBNA, Colin was a member of National Honor Society and National Spanish Honor Society, where he served as Vice President his senior year. He was also recognized by the faculty for his academic excellence in Social Studies and Performing Arts. Colin competed in Poetry Out Loud; participated in Student Government, serving four years as the Activities Coordinator; and volunteered for the Writing Center, where he used his writing skills to assist underclassmen. For his excellence in both art and writing, Colin received Gold Keys from both the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards of New Hampshire. Above all, Colin devoted much of his time to music as a trombonist in the Concert Band, where he served as section leader and 1st trombone; Pep Band; and Jazz Ensemble, where he was a featured soloist and lead trombone. His dedication was recognized by his acceptance into the Tri-M Music Honor Society, where he served as Secretary his senior year. He was a participant in the invitational All-New England Band Festival and received the Outstanding Musicianship Award at the Clark Terry UNH Jazz Festival. He also maintained part-time employment during his time at Coe-Brown.

Marin Morrison, the daughter of Ann Michelle Morrison and the late John Ruairidh “Ru” Morrison of Northwood, NH, will attend Chapman University in California where she plans to major in Chemistry through the Honors Program with minors in Biophysics and Dance. While at CBNA, Marin was a member of National Honor Society, National Latin Honor Society, Peer Helpers, and Yearbook. She pursued her passion for health occupations through HOSA [Health Occupations Students of America], serving as Affiliation Liaison her junior year and as President her senior year. Marin was a recipient of the AP Scholar award for her exemplary scores on three or more AP exams and she was recognized as a New Hampshire Scholar with a STEM focus. As a member of Project SEARCH she and her fellow CBNA participants discussed compelling current topics with high school peers from around the state. Outside of CBNA, Marin enjoyed competitive dance through the Portsmouth School of Ballet and the New Hampshire School of Ballet. In addition, she volunteered and maintained part-time employment in the medical field at regional hospitals, earning her Licensed Nursing Certification [LNA] in the process. She also earned certifications in CPR, Basic Life Support, Advanced Open Water SCUBA Diving, and NITROX Scuba Diving.

Stephen Perry, the son of James Perry of Nottingham, NH, will attend the University of New Hampshire where he plans to major in computer science. While at CBNA, Stephen participated in the Dungeons and Dragons club, the CBNA Theatre Company, and was a member of the International Thespian Society. Writing is a particular passion, especially the short story genre, and his excellence in art and writing received multiple accolades from the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards of New Hampshire. Stephen was recognized as a Commended Student through the National Merit Scholarship Program. He is also a 2023 graduate of the Advanced Studies Program of St. Paul’s School, where he focused on Film Studies. Throughout his time at Coe-Brown, Stephen served as a part-time employee for multiple local businesses, most recently as a dietary aid for a local nursing home.

Jayden Porter, the daughter of Jo Porter and Andrew Porter of Nottingham, NH, will attend the University of Oregon where she plans to study human physiology. While a student at CBNA, Jayden was a member of National Honor Society, Peer Helpers, and Yearbook. She was recognized as a New Hampshire Scholar with a STEM focus and by the College Board through the Rural and Small Town Recognition Program. She is also a recipient of the AP Scholar award for her exemplary scores on three or more AP exams. Jayden was an active member of SALT [Student Athlete Leadership Team] and HOSA [Health Occupations Students of America], and over the past two years, she served as the Team Organizer for CBNA’s Student Government. Over her high school career, Jayden played for Girls’ Volleyball, where she received multiple Coach’s Awards and assisted in a second-place finish in this year’s state championship, and Softball, where she earned two State Championships. She was recognized as an All State athlete in Softball and received the NHIAA Scholar Athlete Award. Outside of CBNA, Jayden played club softball and club volleyball in addition to holding part-time employment and earning certifications for CPR, First Aid, and Child Care Water Safety.

