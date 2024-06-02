Meet Case High School's top 10 graduates of 2024

SWANSEA — The following students are graduating from Joseph Case High School at the academic top of the senior class:

1. Liren Ferreira is the daughter of Steven Ferreira and Kerri James. Actively involved in theater, Liren was a two time Ocean State Award winner for sound design and two time METG award winner in excellence in sound design. She was also involved in the Student Committee, National Honor Society, the school store, and the Torch and Laurel Society. Liren enjoys swimming, hiking, concerts, and traveling. A Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award recipient, Liren will be attending Northeastern University to major in Biomedical Engineering and Biochemistry, with aspirations of becoming a Genetic Engineer.

2. Ava Silva is the daughter of Michelle Miranda and David Silva. Ava has been an active athlete, participating in Volleyball, Winter Track & Field, and Gymnastics. Her school activities include Theater, the National Honor Society, the Student Committee, and the Student Council. Ava is an AP Diploma candidate and has earned the AP Scholar Award as well as High Honors. She has volunteered her time for Theater fundraisers and tutoring. One of her favorite high school memories is participating in the state finals for Theater and competing in the state championship for Volleyball in 2022. Ava will be attending the University of Central Florida to major in Forensic Science, with aspirations to become a Forensic Medical Examiner or a Crime Scene Investigator.

The remaining top graduates are listed in alphabetical order:

Remi Castriotta is the daughter of Kristen and JJ Castriotta. Remi participated in Mock Trial, helped to run the school store and is a member of National Honor Society. In her free time, Remi has volunteered for the Warren Vietnam Veterans Association and the American Legion Auxiliary. An Adams Scholarship recipient, Remi plans to attend Roger Williams University to major in business.

Abigail Golembewski is the daughter of Danielle Suprenant and Christopher Golembewski. A tennis, soccer and track athlete, Abbie also participated in theater, Mock Trial, and is a member of National Honor Society. One of her favorite high school memories was her senior year tennis season. A Brown Book Award, AP Scholar and West Place Animal Sanctuary volunteer, Abbie will be attending the University of Maine at Orono for pre-veterinary science.

Olivia Meybodi is the daughter of Carol Cronin and Gholamreza Meybodi. Olivia has been an active participant in Volleyball, Track & Field, and Tennis. Her school activities include involvement in the Yearbook and Mock Trial. She has consistently achieved Highest Honors and has earned the AP Scholar Award and the AP Research Certificate. Olivia enjoys spending her time hiking, traveling, and attending concerts. Olivia has volunteered at Apache Farm Rescue, a horse rescue, and currently volunteers at West Place Animal Sanctuary. One of her favorite high school memories is meeting her friends for the first time. Olivia will be attending the University of Maine, Orono, to major in Pre-Veterinary Medicine and Animal Science, with aspirations to become a wildlife veterinarian.

Emma Normand is the daughter of Abbi Normand. She has been actively involved in Winter Track and is a dedicated member of Girls Who Code, National Honor Society, and Mural Painting. Her academic achievements include receiving the AP Scholar Award, John and Abigail Adams Award, and the Mary Székely Scholarship for Women in STEM. Emma has a passion for art and fish tank husbandry. Additionally, she has contributed her time to the school store. Emma plans to attend UMass Amherst to study Computer Science, aspiring to become a Software Developer or work in User Interface/Design.

Lily Picard is the daughter of Jean-Paul Picard and Kara Picard. Lily has been an active athlete, participating in Volleyball, Unified Basketball, Basketball, Indoor Track, and Softball. Her school activities include the Math Team, Girls Who Code, Best Pals, and the National Honor Society. Lily has achieved Highest Honors and was named Student of the Year. Outside of school, Lily enjoys hiking, cooking, and reading. She has also volunteered her time tutoring in Math and Science. One of her favorite high school memories is winning the Softball State Championship. Lily will be attending the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth to major in Computer Science, with career aspirations in teaching or IT.

Bryant Rivera is the son of Indhira and Wilkin Rivera. Bryant has been actively involved in Track & Field and Tennis. His school activities include serving as Vice President of the National Honor Society, participating in the Dance Team and Theater, and holding positions as a Class Officer and member of the Student Council. Bryant has received several awards, including the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Award, AP Scholar, and High Honors. He has volunteered by student-teaching at his dance studio and working at his parents’ restaurant. One of his favorite high school memories is going to the state finals for Theater. Bryant will be attending Boston College to major in Biology, with aspirations to become an Anesthesiologist or Psychiatrist.

Caitlin Shea is the daughter of Heather and Keith Holleran. Caitlin has been a dedicated member of the Varsity Softball and Unified Basketball teams. Her school activities include participation in the National Honor Society and Best Pals. She has received several awards, including the AP Scholar Award and Highest Honors. Outside of school, Caitlin enjoys indoor rock climbing and hiking. Caitlin has also volunteered with Friends of the Cardinals and provided history tutoring. She considers winning the State Championship for Softball as one of her most favored accomplishments. She will be attending the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth to study Psychology, with plans to pursue a career in clinical or forensic work.

Megan Smith is the daughter of Lawrence and Amy Smith. Megan has been actively involved in Field Hockey, Indoor Track, and Softball. She is a dedicated member of the National Honor Society and has consistently achieved High Honors. Megan has earned the AP Scholar Award and is an AP Diploma Candidate. Megan also enjoys running and baking. Her volunteering efforts include working with RI Senator Valerie Lawson and participating in the Brown School Fall Festival. One of her fondest memories is winning the State Championship for Softball. Megan will be attending Bryant University as a Finance major and will be a member of the Honors Program. She aspires to become a Financial Advisor or Financial Analyst.

