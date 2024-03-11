Meet the candidates running for Wisconsin Rapids District 8 alderperson in the April 2 election

Madalyn Palmquist and Jaime Sparkes will compete for the District 8 seat on the Wisconsin Rapids City Council in the April 2 election. The seat is currently held by Donald Jay Bemke, who is not seeking reelection.

Wisconsin Rapids alderpersons serve two-year terms. The even-numbered districts on the City Council are up for election this spring.

To learn more about registering to vote and to find your polling place, visit My Vote Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune asked each of the candidates to address important issues in the city and why they are running for the position.

Madalyn Palmquist

Residence: Wisconsin Rapids

Occupation and education: I am a project manager for Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, overseeing research projects, administrative programs, budgets, and a portfolio of grants and contracts from federal, state, and private agencies. I completed much of my education through the University of Wisconsin System attending UW-Platteville, UW-Milwaukee and UW-Wood County. Through the UW System, I received a master's degree in project management, bachelor's degrees in sociology and psychology, an associate degree, and graduate certificates in human resources management and advanced project. I also received technical diplomas from Mid-State Technical College for emergency medical technician basic and nursing assistant.

Relevant experience: Experience that I have related to this position include my education, professional skills, and personal qualities. First, my multifaceted education provides the foundational knowledge for variety of topics. It also gave me the confidence and advanced training to streamline workflows as well as the ability to work with a diverse customer base. Second, my professional experience provides translatable skills in process and procedure development, administrative management, budget planning and monitoring, and grant administration. Last, I am passionate about our community, personable, detail oriented, and excited to become involved with our local government.

Jaime Sparkes

Age: 29

Residence: Wisconsin Rapids

Occupation and education: CCLC site director at the South Wood County YMCA

Relevant experience: I have been on numerous boards and committees in Wisconsin Rapids and Wood County.

Why are you running for office?

Palmquist: I am running for office because I am invested, as many city residents are, in seeing progressive forward change for our community. My integrity, tenacity, and honest nature paired with my education and skills make me the best choice for this position. I am enthusiastic about becoming involved with local politics and rebuilding community engagement to make decisions that safeguard our city’s prosperity. I am motivated to thrive in this position with endorsements from District 8 Alderperson Jay Bemke, former Chief of Police Kurt Heuer, former Wisconsin Rapids Mayor Mary Jo Carson and the Fire Fighters IAFF Local 425.

Sparkes: Being born and raised in Wisconsin Rapids and now raising my family here, I have seen this town change over the years. I want to make Wisconsin Rapids a great place for people to raise their family. I hope to represent District 8 on a city level, and we can move Wisconsin Rapids forward.

What makes Wisconsin Rapids a destination for visitors and new residents, and how would you make attracting people to the community a priority if you were elected to the City Council?

Palmquist: Historically, Wisconsin Rapids has relied on the paper mill industry to support the local economy, but we are not just a paper mill town. We are a city filled with natural beauty, abundant resources, and a community with a relentless drive to create and achieve. If elected, it would be a priority to capitalize on our recreational assets, historic features, and family-friendly events, to begin to become a destination for visitors and residents. It also is a priority to effectively promote the economic profile of our city and streamline processes to ensure all businesses have tools and resources to be successful.

Sparkes: Wisconsin Rapids has a abundance of natural resources. Wisconsin Rapids has an opportunity to become a recreational hub. From the ski show to easy access to the snowmobile trails, Wisconsin Rapids has relied on outdoor recreational activities to bring in visitors. I will continue to work with council members and the city to bring in larger outdoor statewide events to show what Wisconsin Rapids has to offer.

What role do you think city government should play in redeveloping the former Verso mill site?

Palmquist: Our city government must be realistic about the future of the Verso mill. The site is owned by a publicly held company, Billerud. It is impractical to expect that this company would sell their property knowing that it would create direct competition in the paper and packing materials industry. As a result, the role that the city government plays is to focus on stimulating a new purpose for the site. This is identical to the role that should be played for all business in our area, we need to draw businesses in and make establishing and being successful here effortless.

Sparkes: The city of Wisconsin Rapids has a large opportunity to include all citizens in the redevelopment of the mill. As representatives of the districts, aldermen should be included to raise the concerns of their constituents, as we owe it to the citizens of Wisconsin Rapids. City Council and the mayor's office need to partner with local and state representatives to redevelop the Verso mill.

Residents often talk about bringing new businesses and jobs to Wisconsin Rapids as a top priority. How would you help facilitate that process if you were elected to the Council?

Palmquist: City government involvement is critical to bringing new businesses and jobs to our area and to the success of our city. The community, council, committees, and city staff and departments must work together to ensure we have the tools and resources needed to strengthen our community and promote prosperity. This includes creating materials that highlight the positive features of our community that attract business and tools that streamline processes, transparently communicate requirements, and establish a pathway to entrepreneurial success. If elected, I would facilitate though addressing delays and challenges related to zoning, ordinances, and policy.

Sparkes: Wisconsin Rapids has long struggled with business development. As alderman, I will strive to make the city an active place for residents to start their own businesses and for other businesses to move in. I will facilitate this process by raising the voices of the residents I represent to the city level, to get the needed businesses in Wisconsin Rapids.

