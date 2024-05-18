Meet the candidates running for Warren County supervisor in District 3

Two candidates are competing for Warren County Board of Supervisors District 3, which includes Spring Hill and White Oak.

Republican Travis DeWitt and Democrat Jane Colacecchi are vying for the newly redrawn district. Incumbent Republican Darren Heater is not running for reelection.

To help voters, the Des Moines Register sent questions to all federal, Des Moines area legislative and local candidates running for political office this year. Their answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

The primary election is scheduled for June 4 ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

Who is Jane Colacecchi?

Jane Colacecchi

Age: 62

Party: Democrat

Where did you grow up: Norwalk, California

Current town of residence: Rural Warren County south of Indianola

Education: Bachelor of Science in Biology, University of Southern California'; Master of Arts in organizational leadership, Gonzaga University

Occupation: Small business owner and consultant

Political experience and civic activities: My experience includes service as policy advisor to Gov. Tom Vilsack and director of the Iowa Department of Public Health. For 18 years I have been a consultant, advising local, state (49 states), and federal agencies (USDA, FEMA, CDC, DOE) on issues of policy, planning, training and leadership. (Project list available at JaneforWarrenCounty.com.) As a volunteer, I provided grant writing workshops to nonprofit organizations through Warren County Hometown Pride. I have provided free grant writing technical support and wrote grants that saved the historic 1870 church in Palmyra Township.

Who is Travis DeWitt?

Travis DeWitt

Age: 43

Party: Republican

Where did you grow up: Indianola

Current town of residence: Rural New Virginia

Education: High school

Occupation: President of Pro Image Sign & Lighting

Political experience and civic activities: I have followed politics closely since I was 18, but I have not become interested in running for an elected position until now.

Why are you running?

Colacecchi: I am running for supervisor because I care about the quality of life for Warren County residents. I believe my experience and understanding of public policy and the budget will be an asset to county residents as the board makes important decisions regarding increased growth and development. There has been a great deal of discord and divisiveness. I hope to bring people together. Whether you live in town or the country, no matter your political party, you deserve a voice and someone who will protect the qualities that make Warren County a special place to live.

DeWitt: With the county having five districts versus the three previous districts, I feel that Warren County has more opportunity for people like myself to represent their district with a tighter net. There will be more of a presence of the rural voices with the incoming board, and I would like to help make the voices heard in my district.

What is the most important issue facing Warren County and how would you address it in office?

Colacecchi: Warren County is entering a stage of growth and development that will change the face of the county. The issues surrounding development encompass multiple areas including roads, taxes, public services, and the overall quality of life for residents. We can work together to create a plan for smart growth while maintaining our rural way of life, improving access to services, assuring fiscal responsibility, protecting agricultural resources, and conserving the natural beauty and history of our county. I bring years of government planning experience to the job of supervisor and I am committed to the collaborative sharing of ideas.

DeWitt: Roads: Warren County rural roads are in horrible shape. We can't just keep saying that it is due to high traffic and sweep it under the rug like the current board has done. We need to focus on our rural roads and infrastructure. Spending: Holding the departments accountable for spending wisely and using resources to their fullest potential. Property taxes: We need to make sure that we have exhausted any and all avenues of finances before we raise property taxes.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Meet the candidates running for Warren County supervisor in District 3