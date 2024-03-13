Meet the candidates running for Portage County District 10 supervisor in the April 2 election

Incumbent Bob Gifford will face challenger Mary Rosicky for the District 10 seat on the Portage County Board in the April 2 election.

Portage County supervisors serve two-year terms. All 25 Portage County Board seats are up for election this spring.

To learn more about registering to vote and to find your polling place, visit My Vote Wisconsin.

The Stevens Point Journal asked each of the candidates to address important issues in the county and why they are running for the position.

Local election news: Portage County's new voting equipment leads Wisconsin in election security and access. Here's how it works.

Bob Gifford

Bob Gifford

Age: 72

Residence: Village of Park Ridge

Occupation and education: Retired from workforce, former machinist and CAD designer in industries

Relevant experience: Four terms on County Board including serving on the Land and Water Conservation, Health and Human Services, Aging & Disability Resource Center and Transportation Coordinating committees and CAP Services Board. During years in workforce, labor union elected steward and staff organizer and business agent in large cities doing equity and inclusiveness work in very diverse workforces.

Mary Rosicky

Mary Rosicky

Age: 69

Residence: Town of Hull

Occupation and education: I am a lifelong resident of Stevens Point, attending both the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and Mid-State Technical College. Upon graduation I worked as a licensed practical nurse at St. Michael's Hospital. I became employed at Sentry Insurance and after 41 years, retired. While at Sentry, I led several different teams, working in management for 11 years. I was previously licensed in insurance sales for life, annuities, and securities and earned three insurance designations: associate, life management institute; associate, insurance regulatory compliance; and associate, customer service. I also assisted my husband when he owned his own land surveying business – Dale Rosicky Land Surveying LLC.

Relevant experience: I started my career in nursing, which I will use when discussing the Portage County Health Care Center. While at Sentry I also held 14 different jobs − including compliance, workers compensation, underwriting, and management. In addition to working outside of the home, I am also a mother to three children – a job that is equal parts rewarding and challenging. All this experience combined has led me to be a good listener, understand the importance of time and budget management, prioritization of competing projects and ideas, and finding solutions across groups with competing ideas and needs.

Why are you running for office?

Gifford: I would like to help make county government much more responsive to the needs of our people − especially low-income working people, retired persons on fixed incomes, working families facing a child care crisis, all the households living in economic stress. I want to see county government communicating our people's needs to the Wisconsin Legislature both directly and through the Wisconsin Counties Association. Counties must take a much bigger role in human needs − housing, child care, workforce transportation and eldercare. Counties can play a big role in restoration of a progressive tax system for Wisconsin and lessen burdens on property taxpayers.

Rosicky: I am a lifelong resident of Portage County and want to represent the people in my district. District 10 needs new representation to ensure we have a voice in the decisions made in our county. The dollar does not stretch the same way it used to, and we need political leaders that know this too. I feel it is my time to give back to the community I am proud to live in.

What are residents telling you are their most important issues in the county, and how would you address them?

Gifford: My district has generally supported “Keep it Downtown” for the county jail. Parts of this district have many elderly persons, and I think the majority support keeping the county nursing home county-owned and operated. This county should have a role in workforce development. We can work together with businesses to attract more companies offering good jobs and incomes as well as the young workforce to fill those jobs. This will mean working to overcome the shortage of affordable housing for our future population, and more workforce transportation options.

Rosicky: Residents are concerned about the acquisitions of land by the city of Stevens Point and Portage County. They do not want their property annexed or pieces of land developed into something that will decrease their property value and increase the traffic past their houses. Because of this, I will do my best to prevent more annexation of the town of Hull. Additionally, they are concerned about the school referendum, which places more tax burden on them and appears to run into perpetuity. Everyone should read the referendum carefully on the April 2 ballot and consider the consequences of their vote.

The future of the Portage County Justice Center and the need for a new jail has been discussed for decades. What would you like to see happen with a new jail, justice center and courthouse?

Gifford: I have supported the new jail concepts offered by our sheriff, including the “pod design” and having adequate space in one facility for all of the rehabilitation needs of inmate population. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, there are now 18 different classifications within an inmate population and these each need special attention. Department of Justice booklets I have read stress the importance of keeping jail and courts connected together rather than having them separated. This means “Keep it Downtown” is sound public policy.

Rosicky: The County Board recently voted to purchase land to build a Justice Center. I agree with this decision and hope that the County Board will be able to successfully complete the next steps so it can be built as needed. The courthouse must remain in the county seat (Stevens Point). I would like to see a feasibility study to determine the next best course of action − a remodel of the current building or building a new facility. It is only then, armed with all the facts, that I would be able to determine the right course of action that best represents the long-term goals of District 10 and our county.

In 2022, Portage County residents approved a referendum to build a new Portage County Health Care Center. Due to a variety of concerns and issues that has not yet happened. What would you like to see happen with the county-owned health care center?

Gifford: I have studied much material from professional literature regarding how skilled nursing/eldercare facilities should be governed. The large consensus of the experts who have covered this issue for decades is this: When skilled nursing homes are privatized, sold off to the private sector, both patient care and workforce relations with the facilities tend to decline. What is critical is the needs of the residents under care, not the needs of a private nursing home chain company for profit-making.

Rosicky: I would like a solution that provides the highest quality care for the most county residents for a reasonable cost. Portage County staff have projected that the Health Care Center will exceed $4.5 million in losses per year and will need to raise taxes again to pay for it. The District 10 residents I spoke to do not want a higher tax burden. They are right in their frustration to not want a higher tax burden, especially for a facility that non-Portage County taxpayers will benefit from.

Clean drinking water is a top concern for many in the county. If elected, how would you work to ensure safe drinking water for all residents?

Gifford: For two terms I served on the Land and Water Conservation Committee and became alarmed at how I saw an adversary relationship developing between committee and residents in the most unsafe drinking water area, Nelsonville and surroundings, which continues now. Reducing nitrate contamination in the groundwater is not a “quick fix”. There is growing interest in the move toward “regenerative” agriculture, which takes organic agriculture even further in the direction of restoring health to the soils. Human health depends on environmental health and this should be top priority in our county government.

Rosicky: I depend on private well water, so this issue is personal to me. Both as a county and on an individual level, there are things we can all do. Specifically, I would like to see the use of less salt on the county roads and the use of sand as an alternative when feasible. I would also encourage the use of less fertilizer on lawns, minimum use of fertilizer for farming, and planting of sustainable crops that need less fertilizer. There are also local resources like water testing through the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point that constituents can take advantage of.

More local news: Buyer submits $1.8M offer to purchase Portage County Health Care Center

More local news: Portage County Board gives approval to purchase Plover land for possible new jail and justice center

Erik Pfantz covers local government and education in central Wisconsin for USA-TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin and values his background as a rural Wisconsinite. Reach him at epfantz@gannett.com or connect with him on X (formerly Twitter) @ErikPfantz.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: April 2024 election: Portage County Board District 10 candidates