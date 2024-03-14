Meet the candidates running for Portage County District 8 supervisor in the April 2 election

Incumbent Joan Honl will face challenger Johnnie Ciulla for the District 8 seat on the Portage County Board in the April 2 election.

Portage County supervisors serve two-year terms. All 25 Portage County Board seats are up for election this spring.

To learn more about registering to vote and to find your polling place, visit My Vote Wisconsin.

The Stevens Point Journal asked each of the candidates to address important issues in the county and why they are running for the position.

Johnnie Ciulla

Age: 45

Residence: Stevens Point

Occupation and education: Business owner; master's degree in mechanical engineering

Relevant experience: I bring a wealth of experience, technical expertise, entrepreneurial acumen, and proven leadership. With a distinguished record in Lean Six Sigma process improvement, my commitment to excellence is evident in my professional and personal life. As a successful business owner with multiple thriving enterprises, I have demonstrated an exceptional ability to prioritize and execute critical matters. My ventures stand as proof of strategic vision, effective decision-making, and a tireless commitment to community prosperity. My leadership journey extends from the military service to consulting for Fortune 500 companies. My experiences have molded me into a leader equipped with the skills necessary to navigate complex challenges and drive positive change.

Joan Honl

Age: 79

Residence: Stevens Point

Occupation and education: Retired vocational rehabilitation counselor; master's degree in management

Relevant experience: Resident of Portage County since 1971; 30-plus years in management and four years of County Board service.

Why are you running for office?

Ciulla: I don't really like to be labeled as someone "running for office.” I am just really focused on taxpayer funds and accountability. Every taxpayer provides a large amount of money that is given/taken on all government levels, and the local government level is where we need to start getting some accountability and to start having our voices and votes make a change. I will take the time needed to be the majority voice and make sure everybody is properly communicated with on where our funds are going and what we can do to minimize our taxes and maximize the amounts that we do spend.

Honl: I am running for reelection because I am deeply committed to the welfare of this community and feel that my progressive voice is heard. The County Board would benefit from more diversity of thought.

What are residents telling you are their most important issues in the county, and how would you address them?

Ciulla: From the majority of the residents I've spoke to, the big topic of discussion always comes down to why are our tax dollars being spent for this and not this and why do we not have the proper communication to make an educated decision? These decisions are made without us.

Honl: 1) Polluted water. I’m an advocate to return sound science to the operation of the Land and Water Conservation Committee. 2) Portage County Health Care Center. I believe the decision regarding the future of the home should go to the voters in another referendum.

The future of the Portage County Justice Center and the need for a new jail has been discussed for decades. What would you like to see happen with a new jail, justice center and courthouse?

Ciulla: At a high-level, we obviously need to look at the numbers and what makes the right decision. There's a number of factors that come into that not only financially but safety as well. My father worked at the jail in Portage County for over 20 years, and I know far too well what some of the issues are and these will be discussed and common-sense solutions will be made.

Honl: I would like to see a county plan that creates a civic center in Stevens Point and incorporates all three entities. And, yes, I believe there is room.

In 2022, Portage County residents approved a referendum to build a new Portage County Health Care Center. Due to a variety of concerns and issues that has not yet happened. What would you like to see happen with the county-owned health care center?

Ciulla: The Health Care Center, along with a number of other buildings, will be discussed and reviewed. My personal opinion is that the less the government owns the better, which will equate to less taxes for the taxpayers.

Honl: I am against the privatization of the nursing home. Citizens should control the quality of care, not distant stockholders.

Clean drinking water is a top concern for many in the county. If elected, how would you work to ensure safe drinking water for all residents?

Ciulla: To me this is a common-sense initiative that if the city is servicing water to the citizens, then there needs to be a number of standard operating procedures in place to make sure we have the cleanest most available water possible.

Honl: The entities responsible for polluted water and the public servants required by law to protect our water need to work together. Elected civic leaders could initiate this effort by recognizing the skilled water professional residents who are actively advocating for a voice at the table. And there should be no further delay.

