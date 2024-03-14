Meet the candidates running for Portage County District 12 supervisor in the April 2 election

Incumbent Mike Splinter will face challenger Karin Sieg for the District 12 seat on the Portage County Board in the April 2 election.

Portage County supervisors serve two-year terms. All 25 Portage County Board seats are up for election this spring.

To learn more about registering to vote and to find your polling place, visit My Vote Wisconsin.

The Stevens Point Journal asked each of the candidates to address important issues in the county and why they are running for the position.

Karin Sieg

Age: 63

Residence: Town of Hull

Occupation and education: Former executive director of local nonprofit Recycling Connections (retired in January 2024); bachelor's degree in forestry management from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Relevant experience: I have served the Portage County community for over 40 years, as an employee, director of a local nonprofit contracted by the county for community outreach, and an active volunteer for local groups. Through all of this, I have become very familiar with our local culture, interests, and needs. Professionally and personally, I have served on numerous local and statewide boards and committees. Together, all of these experiences have helped me to become a strategic thinker, collaborative leader, and a person willing to speak up on behalf of those I’m representing.

Campaign website/Facebook page: Karin4District12 on Facebook

Mike Splinter

Age: 72

Residence: Town of Hull

Occupation and education: Retiree of Sentry Insurance claims department with 30 years of service; associate degree in insurance

Relevant experience: My eight years serving on five committees has given me a wealth of experience on how well government at a nonpartisan position on the county can serve the taxpayers by getting the best bang for each tax dollar the county spends. We truly do the heavy lifting to get things done around the state.

Why are you running for office?

Sieg: As a long-term resident, I'm concerned about projects or issues that keep being discussed for years but get sidelined when the board wants to slow the decision-making process down, or the process is sped up without citizen's awareness or input. I’m concerned that many residents do not have access to safe drinking water and its health impacts are minimized or the science about the problem and solutions are ignored. I’m running to help make our county government more transparent and accountable.

Splinter: I feel privileged to represent all 2,800 taxpayers in the town of Hull, no matter what political party they identify with, in a true nonpartisan manner. I always listen to all sides of any issue and fully engage in all discussions prior to any vote. People did not vote me into office to just sit on my hands. I often lead discussions at the committee- and board-level of any issue.

What are residents telling you are their most important issues in the county, and how would you address them?

Sieg: Groundwater quality and quantity is definitely a top concern. I will work to hold the county accountable for its responsibilities under the Land & Water Conservation Committee. Residents are also very concerned about the future of the Health Care Center and want to be actively involved in deciding its future. I will work to keep this as a community-wide decision.

Splinter: The three big issues that I have heard from the voters are the county jail/law enforcement center, the courthouse downtown and the health care center.

The future of the Portage County Justice Center and the need for a new jail has been discussed for decades. What would you like to see happen with a new jail, justice center and courthouse?

Sieg: Based on other county’s situations, I prefer that all of these three facilities be in close proximity to each other and located in the downtown Stevens Point area. However, I believe in community-wide decision making processes that are open and transparent, which I do not believe has been the case for purchasing this land currently.

Splinter: After 25 years of coming to a deadlock on the courthouse/jail issue, all 25 supervisors decided last fall the courthouse should remain downtown in either a remodeled form or a new building and the jail/law enforcement center and garage could be placed on a greenspace site. Currently, a 42-acre site just north of the Highway Department seems to be the best site to handle our needs for the next 100 years. If the courthouse can be remodeled to address several safety issues for 50% or less than building new, then remodeling is the way to go. If the costs to remodel go over 50% of the cost to build new, then we can proceed to build a new courthouse downtown.

In 2022, Portage County residents approved a referendum to build a new Portage County Health Care Center. Due to a variety of concerns and issues that has not yet happened. What would you like to see happen with the county-owned health care center?

Sieg: I support allowing the residents of Portage County to be actively involved with this decision with full knowledge of its costs, issues, and benefits. If the voters support this project, I want the county to respect and act on this decision accordingly. Because of this facility’s history and current support, I do not want the County Board and/or executive to solely make this decision. Citizens have the right to choose how their tax money is spent, including the programs and facilities that matter to them and their quality of life.

Splinter: The goal is to maintain a 5-star rated Health Care Center. The question is, do we continue to ask taxpayers to support the Health Care Center with added taxes each year or can the facility be run as a 5-tar facility by a private owner and be put back on the tax rolls? There is a proposal by a private entity in the early stages of being discussed. I have been told the current staff is very comfortable with the process and it may finally give the staff a better sense of security vs. the ongoing referendums needed to just keep the doors open.

Clean drinking water is a top concern for many in the county. If elected, how would you work to ensure safe drinking water for all residents?

Sieg: The county needs to truly prioritize and take responsibility for protecting the health and safety of its residents, and not any particular local business or industry. Our county cannot keep taking a blind eye to this issue. We need to employ qualified and dedicated staff, and make committee assignments based on what’s best for the county’s citizens. I will speak out on their behalf and work to use science and citizens' input for decision making.

Splinter: Clean water should be a priority for any community. When water in our county becomes unhealthy to drink, we need to aggressively attack the ways to correct an imbalance to any pollutants that affect our daily health. I would continue to support extensive testing in the Nelsonville community with the seven wells installed last year that give seven different points of data. No one should have to drink polluted water anywhere in Portage County. Using county and state funding programs should be a priority of the Land and Water Conservation Committee.

