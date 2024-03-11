Meet the candidates running for Portage County District 15 supervisor in the April 2 election

Incumbent Al Haga will face challenger Nancy Eggleston for the District 15 seat on the Portage County Board in the April 2 election.

Portage County supervisors serve two-year terms. All 25 Portage County Board seats are up for election this spring.

To learn more about registering to vote and to find your polling place, visit My Vote Wisconsin.

The Stevens Point Journal asked each of the candidates to address important issues in the county and why they are running for the position.

Local election news: Portage County's new voting equipment leads Wisconsin in election security and access. Here's how it works.

Nancy Eggleston

Nancy Eggleston

Age: 68

Residence: Plover

Occupation and education: Retired. I have a bachelor's degree in biology from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. I graduated from the University of Illinois at Chicago MidAmerica Regional Public Health Leadership Institute and the UW-LaFollette School of Public Affairs Women in Government Leadership Program. I began my career in Portage County government. I then worked for Wood County, retiring as the environmental health and communicable disease supervisor.

Relevant experience: I have 40 years of county government work and 20-plus years of supervisory experience. I worked for 30-plus years in environmental health. I collaborated with many county departments and state and federal agencies and their associated codes and regulations. Past president of the Wisconsin Public Health Association and member of the Northeast Wisconsin Incident Management team and state Rep. Joel Kitchens’ nitrate and NR151 code revision workgroups.

Campaign website/Facebook page: Nancy Eggleston for District 15 Supervisor on Facebook

Al Haga

Al Haga

Residence: Plover

Occupation and education: Retired

Relevant experience: 16 years as County Board supervisor, 6 years as County Board chairman, 25-plus years on Plover Planning and Zoning, Wisconsin Counties Association Board of Directors elected by 14 other counties

Why are you running for office?

Eggleston: I have the skills and experience needed to help the County Board work together, move forward, and function effectively. I worked for over 40 years for county government. My position required me to be a strong leader, fiscally responsible in decision-making, and accountable to the public and in tune with their needs. I work collaboratively with others, look to future needs, and utilize available resources to get things done. I believe county leaders must listen to residents and provide feedback on issues discussed.

Haga: To serve our community by making sure that it is a great place to work, live and raise a family.

What are residents telling you are their most important issues in the county, and how would you address them?

Eggleston: Residents expressed concern about the proposed jail in Plover, the parcel size, lack of transparency with recent board actions involving the jail and Health Care Center, and increased taxes. There was dissatisfaction with the handing of ethics violations, and concern about the possible sale of the Health Care Center. To assure taxes are well spent, there must be consultation with national and state experts on siting a jail and the suitability of the Plover site. I would like to see the Health Care Center continue as a county-run facility, as voters supported. Bias within county committees must be addressed.

Haga: 1) Jail. There is a strong need for a new jail. Ten years after we built the last one, we outgrew it. County Board has voted to buy land for a new jail. For the safety of our staff and the inmates this can’t wait any longer. 2) Health Care Center. It is not what it used to be in 2014 when we were busting at the seams with 81 residents. Now daily average resident is 28, costing taxpayers almost $3 million in 2023. 3) Code of Conduct. This is a new code for supervisors that was created a few years ago. It is a work in process and will have a lot of discussion in meetings to come.

The future of the Portage County Justice Center and the need for a new jail has been discussed for decades? What would you like to see happen with a new jail, justice center and courthouse?

Eggleston: I agree that Portage County needs a new jail, modern justice center, and LEC. I would like to see the county include the National Institute of Corrections and Wisconsin Department of Corrections in all stages of planning, which has not happened. Building a new jail should involve comprehensive planning that supports staff needs, reduces recidivism, and reflects the values of our community. Unfortunately, the proposed land purchase for a new jail in Plover is being made without knowing the cost and impact to the village, transportation and staffing needs, or the outcome of separating the jail from the courts.

Haga: Proposal needs to get voted on and passed. The cost of indecision has skyrocketed. 2009 referendum for $30 million failed. 2016 talked about construction for all of government $80-$90 million never got to a vote. Vote for jail, sheriff, and courts in one building $180 million failed. Now looking at a standalone jail, sheriff building with a lower price tag. Space and Properties Committee looked for a site that could check as many boxes as possible. Access to major roads (Hwy R, Hwy B and I-39). Enough land to expand in the future (20-plus acres). Keeping as much distance as possible from homes. Currently there are 212 homes within a quarter mile of the jail. Proposed site has no homes within a quarter mile.

In 2022, Portage County residents approved a referendum to build a new Portage County Health Care Center. Due to a variety of concerns and issues that has not yet happened. What would you like to see happen with the county-owned Heath Care Center?

Eggleston: I believe the county should support a new Health Care Center for its most vulnerable population. The Health Care Center has quality staffing and provides quality care to residents. County entities are accountable to the public. I would oppose the center’s sale. Private companies put profit motives first, which can result in low pay, low morale, and more staff turnover leading to lower quality care. Privatization adds layers of bureaucracy and diminishes transparency, making it more difficult for the public to have concerns addressed. A thorough business analysis can help improve operating efficiency.

Haga: I would like to see it go from costing the taxpayers to helping to reduce the taxpayers' burden. Medicare and Medicaid are federal programs, as such, you can’t limit your services to just county residents that have paid county taxes all their lives. If your parents live in a different county and need care, they could ask to live here costing us. Government should not be competing with privately owned nursing homes as they have taxpayers’ money to keep it going. Taxpayers paid almost $3 million last year for an average daily rate of 28 residents after Medicaid and Medicare. November that may go up to $8 million for 25-30 residents.

Clean drinking water is a top concern for many in the county. If elected, how would you work to ensure safe drinking water for all residents?

Eggleston: County personnel, including the land and water conservationist, county executive and board of supervisors are charged with protecting health and safety of all. I support the groundwater specialist, groundwater monitoring and education. Landowners, county and state personnel must work together to resolve groundwater contamination. County personnel must begin with leading those with a contamination source toward voluntary cooperation to reduce or eliminate groundwater impacts. I would tap into local experts on groundwater contamination, soil vulnerability, farming practices, and alternative land use to plan for a future where safe drinking water is the rule, not the exception.

Haga: I have worked with the past executive to set aside $500,000 of ARPA money for a program for all county residents to receive a reverse osmosis system at no cost if their drinking water was above the safe limits.

More local news: Buyer submits $1.8M offer to purchase Portage County Health Care Center

More local news: Portage County Board gives approval to purchase Plover land for possible new jail and justice center

Erik Pfantz covers local government and education in central Wisconsin for USA-TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin and values his background as a rural Wisconsinite. Reach him at epfantz@gannett.com or connect with him on X (formerly Twitter) @ErikPfantz.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: April 2024 election: Portage County Board District 15 candidates