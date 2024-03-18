Meet the candidates running for Portage County District 25 supervisor in the April 2 election

Incumbent David L. Peterson will face challenger Ray Reser for the District 25 seat on the Portage County Board in the April 2 election.

Portage County supervisors serve two-year terms. All 25 Portage County Board seats are up for election this spring.

The Stevens Point Journal asked each of the candidates to address important issues in the county and why they are running for the position.

David L. Peterson

Age: 65

Residence: Town of Amherst

Occupation and education: I am a self-employed dairy farmer at our family farm. I graduated from Amherst High School and from Fox Valley Technical College after completing my agribusiness management studies. I also have certification from Mid-State Technical College in farm business and production management.

Relevant experience: I have lived and worked in the town of Amherst for the last 40 years, and I have now proudly represented my neighbors in District 25 as their supervisor on the Portage County Board.

Campaign website/Facebook page: I encourage anyone in my district with concerns to reach out to me in person or by phone at 715-824-2406. Please leave a message if I don't answer as I am usually farming and will return your call as soon as I can.

Ray Reser

Residence: Town of New Hope

Occupation and education: Consultant; doctorate

Relevant experience: I am a former County Board supervisor, current town supervisor, and a citizen member of the Portage County Parks Commission. I also sit on the county’s Comprehensive Planning Commission and previously served on the County Board of Adjustment, and Special Health Care Center Committee. In addition, I currently sit on a state review board. I grew up locally on a small farm in the town of New Hope, attended high school and completed my undergraduate education locally, and founded a successful regional construction business. I have a strong background in the trades as a former union member and professional training as a geoscientist.

Campaign website/Facebook page: Ray Reser for Portage County on Facebook

Why are you running for office?

Peterson: I initially ran for office because I felt my neighbors needed a representative who was more understanding of our district's issues and needs. I am a lifelong resident of the area and understand our desire to maintain a safe and quality rural lifestyle. My children and grandchildren were born and raised in the area and still reside and work in the area. I have both a personal interest as well as a community service driven desire to do the best for my district.

Reser: As a former supervisor in 2020-2022, I saw from the inside how the public can be left out of decision-making and frustrated by a lack of transparency and inclusion of public opinion. The county faces tough choices on how to fund needed public services like a new health care center, a new jail and law enforcement center, and potentially a new courthouse. Residents expect county supervisors to make these complex decisions openly and with reliable information. At the moment many of these critical decisions are considered behind closed doors and appear driven by a minority.

What are residents telling you are their most important issues in the county, and how would you address them?

Peterson: The candidate did not answer the question.

Reser: Residents have serious concerns with recent spending levels for a property in Plover and the proposed cost of a new Justice Center, along with frustration over a plan to move ahead with selling, rather than keeping, a county-owned Health Care Center after two referendums. One of the main concerns in my district is the state of county groundwater and the number of contaminated wells. Residents basically want to be heard, regardless of which topic is on the table. They want to see transparent and good-faith decision making, and they want facts, data, and actual costs to drive those decisions.

The future of the Portage County Justice Center and the need for a new jail has been discussed for decades. What would you like to see happen with a new jail, justice center and courthouse?

Peterson: I am fully supportive of safe, effective, and cost-efficient solutions for residents and deputies, and competent and efficient care as necessary for offenders in the county's custody. The county recently purchased land in order to build a modern jail and law enforcement center for this very purpose. I am not aware of any plans to move, or attempt to move, the courthouse from its present location.

Reser: Portage County definitely needs a new jail, but are we missing something? The U.S. Department of Justice offers a free seven-step plan for communities considering jail construction. The National Institute of Corrections (NIC) suggested first step is to agree on the community’s correctional philosophy and specify why the correctional facility exists. To my knowledge, Portage County has not reached out to the NIC, the organization that provides technical assistance on jail planning and staffing for free. Let’s look at a right-sized facility that works well for law enforcement, but let's also build for those incarcerated, and those who shouldn’t be.

In 2022, Portage County residents approved a referendum to build a new Portage County Health Care Center. Due to a variety of concerns and issues that has not yet happened. What would you like to see happen with the county-owned health care center?

Peterson: There has been a significant change in approach in supplying excellent health services to Portage County residents since the Health Care Center was first opened in the 1930s. I appreciate the advice and direction of the experts at the Portage County Health Care Center rather than online rumors and conjecture. I encourage my neighbors in District 25 to talk to me about their wishes and concerns regarding this topic.

Reser: Citizens have expressed frustration over how long this issue has remained unresolved. They are also confused as to why after multiple referendums to support keeping a county-run Health Care Center, a decision to do so has not been approved. My understanding is that a sale of the facility is now pending, immediately before an election that may well change that vote. Portage County has paid for numerous studies and assessments and still failed to follow the public’s wishes of keeping those services under county operation to serve those unable to afford private pay facilities. We need to listen to voters.

Clean drinking water is a top concern for many in the county. If elected, how would you work to ensure safe drinking water for all residents?

Peterson: I will continue the work that I have undertaken since being elected chair of the Portage County Land and Water Committee. Under my direction the committee pushed for reverse osmosis systems for qualifying well owners, helped usher through state money to assist in replacing private wells, voted unanimously for $250,000 in grant money to install monitoring wells, proposed private well testing to get a more complete picture of the issue, worked with farmers in critical recharge areas to plant more sustainable crops, and is currently working on biological and plant editing for reduced nitrate use by farmers.

Reser: I’m a rural well owner with agriculturally-sourced contaminated water directly due to poor land management practices. As a 50-year resident who grew up farming locally and as a trained geoscientist, I am very familiar with the land-use history prior to recent agricultural practices, degradation of county groundwater, and an absence of political will by committees to adequately address these issues locally. Portage County must begin to accept well-vetted science and regional data. I will honestly and accurately represent the majority of both rural and urban residents dealing with rising nitrate and pesticide contamination and respectfully bring all stakeholders to the table.

