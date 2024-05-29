Meet the candidates running for the Johnson County Board of Supervisors

Johnson County Supervisors speak during a formal meeting on Jan. 6, 2022, at the Johnson County Administration Building in Iowa City, Iowa.

With the June 4 primary less than a week away, the Press-Citizen asked candidates for the Johnson County Board of Supervisors about their priorities, qualifications, and vision for the county's future.

Five candidates are running for the three available seats. All five candidates are registered as Democrats, meaning the three winners in the June primary have a solid chance for a spot on the county's governing board.

No Republicans are registered in the supervisor's race. Voters from both major parties and on the libertarian ballot may also write in candidates when they vote.

Candidates and their responses are listed in the order they appear on the county auditor's website. Names of incumbents are italicized. Responses may have been edited for style and length.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on primary election day, June 4. The general and presidential election is set for Nov. 4.

Who is running?

Rod Sullivan will contend for a sixth term on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors during the June 4, 2024, primary election. Sullivan is the current Board chair and was first elected to the Board in 2004.

Rod Sullivan

Age: 58

Lives in: Iowa City

Occupation: Formerly worked in human services, current supervisor

Education: Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Iowa

Political Background: Served four years as Chair of the Johnson County Democratic Party and 19-plus years as a county supervisor

Iowa State Trooper Bob Conrad will contend for a spot on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors during the June 4, 2024, primary election.

Bob Conrad

Age: 54

Lives in: Iowa City

Occupation: Iowa State Trooper

Education: Bachelor of Science in Public Administration/Business

Political Background: Elected 27-year director of State Police Union and trustee of the state Peace Officer Retirement system for 14 years. Served on Johnson County Planning and Zoning Commission and Rural Housing Trust Fund.

Lisa Green-Douglass will contend for a third term on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors during the June 4, 2024, primary election. Green-Douglass earned her master's and Ph.D. from the University of Iowa.

Lisa Green-Douglass

Age: 65

Lives in: Madison Township

Occupation: Formerly a professor and training consultant, current county supervisor

Education: BA, Sam Houston State University; MA, & PhD, University of Iowa

Political Background: County supervisor since 2016

Johnson County Board of Supervisors vice chairperson Royceann Porter listens to a person speak during a canvass of votes in the June 8 special election, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the Johnson County Administration Building in Iowa City, Iowa.

Royceann Porter

Editor's Note: Porter did not fill out this portion of the questionnaire.

Occupation: Owner of Royceann's Soul Food in Iowa City

Political Background: Supervisor since 2018 and first Black county-elected official

Mandi Remington poses for a photo. Remington is running for one of the three open spots on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors.

Mandi Remington

Age: 41

Lives in: Iowa City

Occupation: Clerk III at the Center for Disabilities and Development, where I specialize in medical records and guardianship issues

Education: Paraeducator education from Kirkwood Community College. I have earned a Building University of Iowa Leaders in Diversity certification, Lean Improvement Model Certification, and TeamSTEPPS Certification and became certified as a Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Trainer.

Political Background: I currently serve as Vice-Chair of the Council on the Status of Women at the University of Iowa and co-chair of the Center for Disabilities and Development DEI Committee, where I work to address issues of equity. As a participant of Global Ties, I have met with multiple international delegations to discuss a variety of issues.

I am a City of Iowa City Climate Ambassador and serve on the Johnson County Trans Advisory Task Force. I am also nearing the end of a four-year term on the Iowa City Community Police Review Board.

What is the top issue Johnson County is facing over the next four years? If elected, how will you work to address it?

Responses were limited to 150 words.

Sullivan: We are in the midst of a nationwide mental health crisis, and I feel that is the number one issue requiring our attention. This crisis affects every person in Johnson County and will require all the resources we can muster. I am glad I represent Johnson County on the East Central Iowa Mental Health Region Board, where I feel I can put my experience to good use.

Conrad: Johnson County needs affordable housing.

Not "cheap" housing. Not run-down apartments. That’s not affordable housing. That is unsafe and unacceptable housing. That is exactly what we’re going to stop. We’ve got to make sure the owners of properties do right for their tenants. Two or three bad actors can ruin a community. I refuse to be "Iowa Nice" to those profiting off unsafe housing. We must create opportunities for investors. That means lending a helping hand, not giving payouts.

As the new leadership on the Board of Supervisors, I’ll work to create affordable living so people in Johnson County can have the opportunity to sleep well each night in a home that has been properly inspected and maintained. So our adults and children will have better physical and mental health, making them better students, better workers, and stronger citizens.

Green-Douglass: Growth, which is both a challenge and an opportunity, is the top issue facing Johnson County.

As a board member, I will address it by continuing to support Board investment in affordable housing, by recruiting businesses that improve our economy by bringing quality jobs that pay a livable wage, creating more affordable childcare options, and by supporting the continued aggressive maintenance schedule of the county’s economic infrastructure of roads and bridges. As we grow, we must ensure that we are doing so both economically and in an environmentally sound way.

Porter: Affordable housing is our biggest challenge. I’ll champion more affordable housing projects, partner with local developers, and ensure fair resource distribution. Together, we’ll make Johnson County a place where everyone can find a home.

Remington: The top issue Johnson County faces over the next four years is the shortage of affordable housing. I will advocate for incentivizing developers and landlords to provide long-term affordable housing, accept rental vouchers, and stagger leases to prevent residents from having a gap between the end of one lease and the start of another. I support tenants' rights to organize without retaliation, especially given how consolidated ownership of the Johnson County rental market is.

I will also support laws banning rental application fees and granting a "Right of First Refusal" for nonprofits and tenants. I am committed to exploring the use of vacant properties and other creative solutions like the federal grant Dubuque is pursuing to purchase manufactured home parks. I will also pursue increased investments in community land trusts and housing funds. Engaging the community in policy discussions will ensure transparency and inclusivity in addressing these critical housing needs.

What personal qualities or past experiences make you a good fit for the county supervisor position?

Responses were limited to 100 words.

Sullivan: I have been doing the job for over 19 years. I believe I am thoughtful, pragmatic, and a good listener. I know our history, but I remain open to new ideas and I have a track record of which I am very proud.

Conrad: I am an Iowa State Trooper, where I work as a Public Resource Officer and Crisis Negotiator. I’m an elected Union director, and Retirement Fund trustee, where I manage, direct, and oversee the lifetime benefits to 1300 active and retired members.

I volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, 100 Men Who Care, the Free Lunch Program, and Eastern Iowa Honor Flights. I've served on the Johnson County Planning and Zoning Commission and the Rural Housing Trust Fund. I am a small business owner, operating a quality childcare center providing approximately 50 jobs and caring for over 170 children. Through these combined endeavors, I have developed the unique skill set to manage, make decisions, and bring people together for a common goal.

Green-Douglass: My graduate degrees taught me to research and ask questions to get necessary information. As a professor, I planned ahead, a very necessary part of my work now. I learned to listen to people to discover gaps in their learning or experience.

In the community, I served on several design committees and have done so with a County project, too. In my school district, I educated and advocated for the need for new schools, then chaired a bond committee that secured a 70% majority for getting those schools. I’ve got lots of experience using data to educate and persuade, something I do now as a Supervisor.

Porter: With 5.5 years as a supervisor and a background as a Local 238 Teamster Organizer, I bring leadership, negotiation, and advocacy skills. I’m dedicated, approachable, and always ready to listen and act on behalf of our community.

Remington: My blend of lived, political, nonprofit, and grassroots experience uniquely positions me for the county supervisor role. As a domestic violence survivor and single parent, I understand the struggles of making ends meet in Johnson County. I have worked, rented, and lived here my entire adult life.

With extensive involvement in local organizations, government, and DEI leadership, I am deeply committed to community wellness, engagement, and equity. With a proven track record of advocacy and collaboration, I am prepared to lead with integrity and dedication, ensuring a brighter future in Johnson County.

What are two or three other issues outside of your top priority that you hope to address if elected?

Responses were limited to 50 words per issue.

Sullivan: Affordable housing and climate change.

Conrad: Government transparency. I believe government should proactively communicate. That means soliciting citizens' participation, collaboration, and feedback. County government has an obligation to be open, accountable, and honest with you about how it is conducting business and spending your taxes.

Connected county transit. Too many single parents and families today are fighting just to stay ahead. Some are just one car breakdown away from poverty. Johnson County needs to expand and connect our municipalities, and make transportation programs more readily available to those in need.

Green-Douglass: The County should use an eco-adapt approach to create our next strategic plan to help our resiliency as we face climate change. It will inform construction projects’ timing, placement, and design and will improve our waterways.

We continue to face takeover by the State. The reorganization of the State’s mental health and disability services is one such example. I want to work with our MH/DS region to form a different region from the one currently in the plan. My experience on the East Central Region’s Regional Governing Board will be helpful as we work toward that.

The county will be calling for another Conservation bond for acquisitions and projects that will clean and protect air, soil, and water. This undertaking by Conservation is huge and I am ready to do the work. On a much smaller scale, I’d like to see a project I brought to the county launched: the Pocket Prairie Plant Program. Success for this program will increase pollinators here in Johnson County.

Porter: Continue to book mental health services with more funding and programs.

Push for green initiatives to combat climate change.

Enhance public safety through community policing and better preparedness.

Remington: Access to basic needs, services and decision-making processes. This includes food security, childcare, community spaces, and transportation (quality roads, public transit, and protected bike lanes). The county also needs to engage the community more proactively.

Civil rights and safety: This includes advocating for equity and protecting LGBTQ+ residents and immigrants, which may mean fighting discrimination with lawsuits. It also includes ensuring adequate victim/survivor services are available to everyone across the county.

Climate Change: We must achieve 24/7/100% carbon-free renewable energy by balancing the energy grid and closing the coal plants. As one of the largest users of MidAmerican energy we should join Des Moines in demanding clean energy from MidAmerican.

What else should people know about you?

Responses were limited to 100 words.

Sullivan: I grew up on a Heritage farm near Sutliff, and attended Lisbon schools.

I am married to Dr. Melissa Fath, a Cancer Scientist at the UI and a volunteer Pharmacist at the Free Medical Clinic. We have three adult children and have served as foster parents for another 50-plus children. We have a granddaughter and three foster grandchildren.

I am involved in several organizations, including AFT Local 716, Iowa City Federation of Labor, St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, and the Center for Worker Justice.

Conrad: Public service is at the core of my moral values and Johnson County is home. My family grew up in a safe environment and my daughters got a quality public education here. I value the inclusive culture our county offers, and I’m proud of the invaluable relationships I’ve built. I want to work, build back trust, and fairly represent the people of this county as their next supervisor.

Green-Douglass: My husband and I raised five kids, so I know the financial struggles families face. We didn’t have a lot, but we had enough. I want everyone to have enough.

Whenever I can, I like to be in nature. It satisfies my love of photography and plants with walks and hikes. Johnson County has wonderful conservation areas for this.

At home, I like quilting, birdwatching, word puzzles, my cats, and hanging out with my big, fun family. If I were rich, I’d do a lot more traveling. Most of my bucket list is places to visit.

Porter: I love cooking, spending time with family, and volunteering. Creativity and compassion are my core values. I’m passionate about making Johnson County an inclusive, vibrant community for all. Plus, my macaroni and cheese is legendary.

Remington: In my free time, I like to attend community events and explore Johnson County's wooded areas with my children. I have an eclectic taste in nearly everything—books, food, music, and hobbies. As a lifelong learner, I enjoy reading, exchanging ideas, and engaging in stimulating discussions. I'm also passionate about translating those ideas into tangible change and actively organizing to make a difference.

Ryan Hansen covers local government and crime for the Press-Citizen. He can be reached at rhansen@press-citizen.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ryanhansen01.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Meet the candidates for the Johnson County Board of Supervisors