Meet the candidates running for Iowa Senate District 22 in Johnston, Urbandale

Two candidates are running to represent Iowa Senate District 22 in Johnston and Urbandale.

Incumbent Republican Sen. Brad Zaun and Democrat Matt Blake are running for the seat.

To help voters, the Des Moines Register sent questions to all federal and Des Moines area legislative candidates running for political office this year. Their answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

The primary election is scheduled for June 4 ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

Republican state Sen. Brad Zaun

Who is Brad Zaun (incumbent)?

Zaun did not respond to the Register's survey.

Matt Blake

Who is Matt Blake?

Age: 36

Party: Democrat

Where did you grow up: Pierre, South Dakota

Current town of residence: Urbandale

Education: Graduate of Pierre High School, Bachelor of Science with degrees in history and political science from the University of South Dakota, law degree from Drake Law School

Occupation: Attorney

Political experience and civic activities: I was elected to the Urbandale City Council in 2019 and served a full term on the council. In addition, I've served on the Bravo board, Metro Waste Authority board, Urbandale Civil Rights Commission, and am the past president of the Urbandale 4th of July Celebration. I am also a member of the Iowa Army National Guard were I serve as a judge advocate (JAG) and hold the rank of major. I deployed in 2021 to Kuwait and Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

What would be your top issue should you be elected?

Blake: I want to make sure the children of Iowa have the best education in the country, women have the right to make their own decisions on reproductive health care, our water is clean and safe to drink, and we bring some common sense and decency back to the Iowa State Capitol.

What policies would you support to improve Iowa’s education system?

Blake: Recent education policies passed by the fovernor and Legislature are bad for Iowa, our children, and our teachers. I would work to repeal school vouchers and books bans. I would seek to restore AEA funding and increase our general funding to keep up with inflation. Additionally, I would push for policies to create new incentives to get more teachers to join the profession, expand access to early childhood education, make sure students do not go hungry at school or during summer break, and provide innovative solutions where teachers and parents can work together for each student's learning needs.

What do you think Iowa’s tax policy should be? Do you believe the state’s priority should be on lowering rates or spending on services for Iowans?

Blake: I support a tax system that reduces the burden on our poor and middle class, makes sure those with resources pay their fair share, and we fully fund our commitments to our citizens. Iowa has obligations to our children, the needy, our elderly, infrastructure, public safety and much more. We must keep our promises and pay to support these vital services, such as public education and Medicaid. Iowa should not be a place of crumbling roads and schools, but a premier location for anyone in the country to live.

What policies would you support to improve school safety in Iowa?

Blake: Improving school safety is an all the above strategy. It requires an expansion of our mental health system, sensible gun-control policies such as background checks and red-flag laws, and resources to schools to tackle issues with counseling of students. However, as a U.S. soldier and veteran who has taken firearms into combat zones, I do not believe we need additional guns in schools to protect our children. Teachers are not trained to handle weapons in extreme situations like first responders. Placing the burden on them is unfair and potentially hazardous in a crisis situation.

What next steps do you believe the Iowa Legislature should take when it comes to abortion?

Blake: I firmly believe in a woman's right to make health care decisions about her own body and that government should not stand between her and her doctor. The current six-week abortion ban that was passed in a special session last year is to extreme for Iowa. I would fight to repeal that law and create sensible policies that provides access for women to make critical health care decisions without state government interfering with their personal lives.

