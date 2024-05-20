Meet the candidates running for Iowa House District 51 in Nevada, Huxley, Maxwell

Three candidates are running in the primary election to represent Iowa House District 51, which includes Nevada, Maxwell and Huxley.

Two candidates are running for the Republican party nomination in the June primary: Brett Barker and Martin Chitty. The winner will face Democrat Ryan Condon in the November general election.

Incumbent Republican Rep. Dave Deyoe is not running for reelection.

To help voters, the Des Moines Register sent questions to all federal and Des Moines area legislative candidates running for political office this year. Their answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

The primary election is scheduled for June 4 ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

Who is Brett Barker?

Brett Barker

Age: 40

Party: Republican

Current town of residence: Nevada

Education: Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Iowa

Occupation: Pharmacist

Political experience and civic activities: Mayor of the city of Nevada; chair of the Republican Party of Story County; Midwest vice chair of the Young Republican National Federation; president of the Nevada Foundation; chair of Pizza Pie Looza Festival; member of Cornerstone Church of Ames; Board of Trustees: Hoover Presidential Foundation, Nevada Economic Development Council, Main Street Nevada, and Lincoln Highway Days

Who is Martin Chitty?

Martin Chitty

Age: 65

Party: Republican

Current town of residence: Nevada

Education: Mortuary science graduate

Occupation: Project manager

Political experience and civic activities: Story County supervisor, Nevada School Board, Story County Farm Bureau director, Nevada Foundation Board, NAMI-Central Iowa Board, Heartland Senior Services Board, Nevada Boys & Girls Club, Nevada Community Resource Center Board, Nevada Historical Society, Nevada Rotary Club

Who is Ryan Condon?

Ryan Condon

Age: 47

Party: Democratic

Current town of residence: Nevada

Education: Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Iowa State University

Occupation: Income maintenance worker

Political experience and civic activities: Cub Scout leader, member of the American Legion, Army National Guard veteran, help with Food at First. No political experience — I felt compelled to run because of the actions of this Legislature.

What would be your top issue should you be elected?

Barker: While our metro areas continue to grow, many of our rural areas are in decline, yet rural Iowa is the fabric of what makes Iowa special. We must continue to invest in rural Iowa and ensure our communities have the tools, resources, and infrastructure to reimagine themselves and attract new jobs and families. I understand that agriculture is the bedrock of our economy and is vital to ensuring that Iowa continues to feed and fuel the world. It’s vital that our state continues the progress being made to make rural Iowa a place that will thrive for generations to come.

Chitty: Two equally significant concerns emerge: halting the Iowa Utilities Board's use of eminent domain for carbon pipelines and initiating concrete actions to alleviate burdensome property taxes. These taxes not only impede business growth but also impose genuine financial strains on homeowners.

Condon: Restoring our public schools and AEAs, making sure that Iowa schools are once again the most respected in the country, and focus on the trades for future students

What policies would you support to improve Iowa’s education system?

Barker: Innovation is the secret sauce of American economic dominance and is key to student success in the 21st Century. We should empower school districts to innovate so that our students are prepared for lifelong learning and not test performance. The state should incentivize innovative pilot programs and public-private partnerships to teach students the skills of the future economy. We must empower parents to make the decisions that are best for their children. We need to attract and attain top educators that inspire our kids to love learning. A robust higher education system is a vital part of Iowa’s economic success.

Chitty: Since 2018, Iowa has struggled with special education scores, prompting a need for intervention from the Department of Education. The AEAs require reassessment and improvement to better serve children with disabilities and special needs. Additionally, the state faces challenges in recruiting and retaining educators. To address this, a user-friendly website, TEACHIOWA.gov, could facilitate connections between prospective teachers and districts. This centralized platform, funded by the state, would streamline the process and enhance transparency, aiding districts in showcasing their needs and attracting talent.

Condon: Cancel school vouchers, increase school funding to match for inflation, reinstate prior AEA relationships. Make school lunches free for all across the state.

What do you think Iowa’s tax policy should be? Do you believe the state’s priority should be on lowering rates or spending on services for Iowans?

Barker: Iowa families are hurting from the pinch of inflation. The state should continue to be a beacon of fiscal restraint and responsibility. The commitment of our leaders to spend wisely and with accountability for outcomes has enabled our state to begin to ease the tax burden on Iowans and make us more competitive. Iowa is competing every day for business, residents, and workforce and we must have a competitive tax environment so that our state’s economy — and more importantly our residents — can thrive. Continued reform of the income tax and property tax systems should be a priority of the Legislature.

Chitty: I am content with the gradual yearly progress, tailored to each year's unique circumstances. We consistently reduce rates and tax burdens. Throughout my tenure as a county supervisor and school board member, I've been conscientious about tax requests. Recognizing that these funds come from individuals' hard work, I advocate for prudent governance that seeks only necessary resources. Departing from both boards, I leave behind substantial improvements, ready to serve Iowa House 51.

Condon: We need to increase the corporate tax rate and reverse commercial tax cuts. We need to do these things to lower property tax rates for middle class Iowans.

What policies would you support to improve school safety in Iowa?

Barker: As a father of five, school safety is of paramount concern. Our children are our most precious resource. I was a high school student when Columbine occurred, which was a jarring experience for my generation. There’s no easy answer and it’s a multifaceted problem, but the state should partner with school boards to increase security, identify and appropriately respond to potential threats, and provide support to students at risk. This includes school resource officers, facility security, counselors, mental health support, and bullying prevention. Rapid response is critical in these situations and seconds matter.

Chitty: State assistance is crucial for fortifying all district buildings. While school resource officers are a step forward, they alone aren't sufficient. I propose endorsing the presence of law enforcement throughout our schools as they patrol our counties and communities. Their sporadic presence both calms well-intentioned individuals and deters potential threats. Any decision for self-arming within a district would be subject to community voting, reflecting local preferences. As I approach my 16th year on the school board, I acknowledge that this issue wasn't prominent when I began. It's a reflection of societal elements posing threats rather than those providing protection.

Condon: I believe in the school resource officer program. Increase communication between parents and counselors, as well teachers.

What next steps do you believe the Iowa Legislature should take when it comes to abortion?

Barker: I am unapologetically pro-life and would support legislation that saves as many babies as possible. While that includes restricting and minimizing abortion, it also includes broader policies that prevent parents from being in the situation of considering an abortion. For example, the Legislature should pass Gov. Reynold’s bill to allow pharmacists to provide oral contraception. I also believe that being pro-life means supporting parents and babies after birth, including extended maternal care and a strong foster and adoption system so that every child has a safe, loving, and supportive home.

Chitty: I ask the Iowa Supreme Court to affirm the heartbeat bill. My faith teaches me human life begins at the moment of conception.

Condon: Abortion should be between a woman, her significant other, and her doctor. The state should not be involved in those decisions.

