Meet the candidates running for Iowa House District 46 in Grimes, Urbandale, Granger

Two candidates are running to represent Iowa House District 46, which includes Grimes, western Urbandale, Granger and Woodward.

Incumbent Rep. Dan Gehlbach, a Republican, is seeking a second term in the Iowa House. Lynne Campbell is running in the Democratic primary. Gehlbach and Campbell are expected to face each other in the November general election.

To help voters, the Des Moines Register sent questions to all federal and Des Moines area legislative candidates running for political office this year. Their answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

The primary election is scheduled for June 4 ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

Who is Lynne Campbell?

Campbell did not respond to the Register's survey.

Who is Dan Gehlbach (incumbent)?

Dan Gehlbach

Age: 47

Party: Republican

Current town of residence: Urbandale

Education: Master of Business Administration, Arizona State University; Bachelor of Science in business, University of Kansas

Occupation: Small business owner

Political experience and civic activities: Serving first term in the Iowa House of Representatives; served on the Waukee School District Board of Education; former board member of Waukee Area Chamber of Commerce, Waukee Schools Foundation, and graduate of the West Des Moines Leadership Academy

What would be your top issue should you be elected?

Gehlbach: My top issues include continuing to improve educational outcomes for all Iowa students and ensuring Iowa returns to the top in education. I will also continue to lower the tax burden to help Iowa families deal with the harmful effects of "Bidenomics." I will also make it a priority to make Iowa a safe state to raise our families. This includes "backing the blue" and staying tough on crime, particularly crimes such as selling fentanyl and human trafficking.

What policies would you support to improve Iowa’s education system?

Gehlbach: I will promote evidence-based educational standards that will guarantee Iowa students can learn, succeed, and achieve their full potential. I will push for more transparent grading and for state funding following students so that we are funding students, not systems. I will continue to advocate for increased funding in state aid and am proud of the work we have done to raise teacher pay across Iowa, including increases for para-educators.

What do you think Iowa’s tax policy should be? Do you believe the state’s priority should be on lowering rates or spending on services for Iowans?

Gehlbach: I believe hardworking Iowans are better at spending their money than the government. In my time in the House, we have continued to increase funding for Iowans’ priorities like education and our health care system, while continuing to lower the tax burden and get more money in the pockets of Iowans. The responsible budgeting and tax cuts have put Iowa in a great position to grow while returning the surplus tax collection back to Iowans.

What policies would you support to improve school safety in Iowa?

Gehlbach: In an emergency, seconds matter. That is why I am happy to have supported a responsible measure to have highly trained staff be able to defend a school building. I am also happy to see the recent bill to ensure schools address their safety plans and prioritize those measures before athletic facilities. I will continue to look for ways to require and provide funding for school resource officers to ensure we are lowering emergency response times and deterring bad actors from ever committing a heinous act in the first place.

What next steps do you believe the Iowa Legislature should take when it comes to abortion?

Gehlbach: I value human life and hope the Iowa Supreme Court ruling that the law passed last summer to limit abortion with exceptions can go into effect. I will look for more ways to get resources to mothers in need during and after pregnancy so that every child can grow up with the support they need.

