Meet the candidates running for Iowa House District 27 in Waukee, Clive

Two candidates are seeking to represent Iowa House District 27, which covers Waukee and portions of Clive.

Incumbent Democrat Rep. Kenan Judge and Republican Oliver Bardwell are each running unopposed in their party's primary and will face one another in the general election.

To help voters, the Des Moines Register sent questions to all federal and Des Moines area legislative candidates running for political office this year. Their answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

The primary election is scheduled for June 4 ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

More: Everything you need to know about the June 4 primary election, including voting absentee

Who is Kenan Judge (incumbent)?

Kenan Judge

Age: 66

Party: Democrat

Current town of residence: Waukee

Education: Albia High School

Occupation: Retired after 38 years with Hy-Vee

Political experience and civic activities: I have served three terms (six years) in the Iowa House. I also help with supporting Waukee Area Christian Services, a community food bank, children's clothes closet and walk in health-clinic. My wife, Kathi, and I are members of St. Boniface Catholic Church.

Who is Oliver Bardwell?

Oliver Bardwell

Age: 51

Party: Republican

Current town of residence: Clive

Education: DMACC and University of Iowa

Occupation: Homebuilder

Political experience and civic activities: I was a founding member of the Dallas County Local Housing Trust Fund Committee, helping elderly and low-income residents with essential home repairs. I also served on the Planning and Zoning Commission in De Soto, Iowa, influencing local development and land use policies. Additionally, as director of coaching on the Van Meter soccer board, I played a key role in the club’s growth and direction. I also held the position of co-chair for the Dallas County GOP.

What would be your top issue should you be elected?

Judge: In my view the top issues are supporting our schools and teachers with the resources they need to be successful. A well-educated workforce will grow our economy. Affordable and accessible health care including mental health care and lowering prescription drug costs. My experience of raising a family in Waukee and Clive with my wife, Kathi, and having a 38-year career at Hy-Vee gives me the experience to know what the key issues are. I believe that civility, integrity and honesty are important now more than ever in politics. I bring this skill set to the Legislature and have shown that I will work with everyone regardless of political party.

Bardwell: Education and youth mental health.

What policies would you support to improve Iowa’s education system?

Judge: I am a strong believer in public education and wholeheartedly believe that our future as a state depends on our investment in public education and the teachers in the classroom. Properly funding public education with a bold approach to getting Iowa No. 1 in education. We need to keep our Area Education Agencies in place. Every child that needs special education services should be taken care of. Support our teachers in the classroom so they have what they need.

Bardwell: To improve Iowa’s education system, we need to focus on two key areas. We must ensure all students receive a strong foundation in fundamental subjects like math, science, reading, and writing. Simultaneously, it's crucial to expand vocational and technical training in high schools and community colleges to address the current shortage of skilled professionals in our trades. This approach will open up more advanced career options for our graduates. By concentrating on these priorities, we’re preparing every Iowa student for a successful future.

What do you think Iowa’s tax policy should be? Do you believe the state’s priority should be on lowering rates or spending on services for Iowans?

Judge: I believe we can do both. I look at this like I do most things: through the lens of moderation. If we have a surplus we should lower taxes. I have voted in favor of four tax cuts in my six years in office.

Bardwell: I believe that Iowa should aim for a 0% state income tax and work toward lowering property taxes as well. This approach would not only provide immediate financial relief to all Iowans but could also attract more businesses and residents to our state, potentially increasing economic activity and job opportunities.

What policies would you support to improve school safety in Iowa?

Judge: We need a multi-prong approach. Upgrade school safety infrastructure. Invest in mental health. I am also a big believer in school resource officers. I don't think the answer is to arm teachers and staff.

Bardwell: In my time at the Capitol as a citizen lobbyist, I have supported legislation to improve school safety by providing schools with advanced surveillance technologies and monitoring systems. These tools are crucial for protecting our children by enhancing security on school grounds. Additionally, I believe in the importance of early detection of mental health issues. Together these measures will create a safer and more supportive environment for all students in Iowa.

What next steps do you believe the Iowa Legislature should take when it comes to abortion?

Judge: This is an intensely personal decision that should be left up the woman and her doctor. I have learned by talking to women that every situation is different. We should not make this political.

Bardwell: The Iowa Supreme Court is ruling on the heartbeat bill this summer and we will know more about what the next steps should be after their ruling. In the meantime, I will continue to advocate for increased resources to support Iowa mothers.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Meet the candidates running for Iowa House District 27 in Waukee