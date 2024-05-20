Meet the candidates running for Iowa House District 42 in Ankeny

Two candidates are running in the primary election to represent Iowa House District 42, which includes southern Ankeny.

Incumbent Democrat Rep. Heather Matson is seeking a third term in the Iowa House. Republican Heather Stephenson also is running. They are expected to face each other in the November general election.

To help voters, the Des Moines Register sent questions to all federal and Des Moines area legislative candidates running for political office this year. Their answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

The primary election is scheduled for June 4 ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

Who is Heather Matson (incumbent)?

Age: 47

Party: Democratic

Current town of residence: Ankeny

Education: Bachelor of Arts in government, Western New England College; Master of Arts in legislative affairs, The George Washington University

Occupation: Self-employed

Political experience and civic activities: State representative (serving second term); board member, Ankeny Service Center; board member, Ankeny Kiwanis Foundation; board member/vice chair, Interfaith Alliance of Iowa (2017-2019); 1st vice chair, Iowa Democratic Party (2013-2015); board member/chair, Planned Parenthood Voters of Iowa (2010-2015)

Who is Heather Stephenson?

Heather Stephenson

Age: 46

Party: Republican

Current town of residence: Ankeny

Education: Doctor of Education from Maryville University; Master of Public Administration from Iowa State University; Bachelor of Arts in political science from Iowa State University; Associate of Arts from Des Moines Area Community College; Carroll High School

Occupation: Training consultant and community college adjunct instructor

Political experience and civic activities: This election is Heather’s first run for political office. Heather previously worked for the state of Iowa in Juvenile Court Services. Current civic activities: Ankeny Kirkendall Public Library Board Trustee. Past civic activities: Ankeny Wrestling Club, Polk County Foster Care Review Board, Iowa National Guard Officers Auxiliary, Iowa Interstate Commission on Educational Opportunity for Military Children, Iowa Child Advocacy Board, Iowa National Guard Family Support Office Speaker’s Bureau, Iowa’s Operation: Military Kid, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (founding member Beta Theta Xi chapter)

What would be your top issue should you be elected?

Matson: I believe that every issue should be viewed through the lens of how we can best ensure economic security and economic opportunity for every Iowan. Life is about more than surviving, it’s about thriving. Whether it’s economic development that prioritizes small business entrepreneurship and the uniqueness of each community, recommitting to public education, making housing more affordable for homeowners and renters, investing in our direct care workforce, or protecting personal health care decisions, we need policies in place at the state level that ensure Iowans have the opportunity to flourish together.

Stephenson: Property tax reform would be my top issue. Iowa has one of the highest property tax burdens in the country. According to WalletHub, Iowa ranks 42nd out of all 50 states and the District of Columbia, with 51 being the highest property tax rate in the country. Our current property tax system unfairly collects money from unrealized gains. Furthermore, Iowans on fixed incomes have the potential to be taxed out of their homes. In addition, high property taxes are a barrier to home ownership. All Iowans are affected by property taxes as the rising cost of property taxes increases the cost of rent.

What policies would you support to improve Iowa’s education system?

Matson: Strong public schools have been the heart of Iowa’s communities for generations. But bitter debates over vouchers, tearing apart the Area Education Agencies and special education services, and a decade of underfunding have hurt the framework of Iowa’s education system and made it harder for teachers to do their jobs. We need to invest in our kids with funding that meets the needs of districts so everyone can thrive. I was proud to vote for a pay increase for teachers and paraprofessionals, but that can only be the first step for the Legislature in rebuilding trust and morale.

Stephenson: Iowa’s education system should prepare students to enter the workforce, provide a pathway to career and technical education, and/or higher education. The 2023 Iowa Spring Student Assessment results show significant proficiency gaps between overall student results and students who are eligible for free or reduced-price lunch, students with disabilities and students who are English learners. My main concern is supporting policies which ensure all students are getting the best education possible to prepare them to transition to adulthood.

What do you think Iowa’s tax policy should be? Do you believe the state’s priority should be on lowering rates or spending on services for Iowans?

Matson: I support tax policies that ensure every Iowan pays their fair share for investments in the common good, including strong public schools, public safety, and protecting our most vulnerable neighbors, while not being priced out of our homes or communities. A fair tax system prioritizes economic security and opportunity for all Iowans, not more giveaways for big corporations and the wealthiest few. We should focus on investments that lower costs of housing, child care, health care and utilities, ensure fair wages with the right to collectively bargain, and expand retirement security for more Iowans.

Stephenson: Iowa’s tax policy should reduce the tax burden on Iowans allowing everyone to keep more of their hard-earned money. At the same time, Iowa needs to be competitive with other states to attract both residents and businesses. I believe we need more transparency in both tax policy and government budgeting. This is vital for citizen participation and understanding of tax funded services. The government always has a moral responsibility to be accountable with how they spend the people’s money, especially so as Iowans continue to feel the pressure of inflation.

What policies would you support to improve school safety in Iowa?

Matson: With rising gun violence, school safety is rightfully top of mind. How we effectively handle it is critical for public safety in and out of our schools. Law enforcement and responsible gun owners agree that all rights come with responsibilities, including common sense gun safety laws. Rather than arming teachers, I support universal background checks, upgrades to school safety infrastructure, and investing in mental health care. I support safe storage awareness and extreme risk protection orders, with due process procedures, to ensure that guns don’t end up in the hands of those who intend to harm themselves or others.

Stephenson: I support providing funding to school districts to complete vulnerability assessments and then fund the identified security improvements. I also support having well-trained, armed professionals in our school buildings.

What next steps do you believe the Iowa Legislature should take when it comes to abortion?

Matson: Reproductive health care decisions are intensely personal and are best made between a patient and their doctor, including abortion. As a mom who experienced fertility challenges and a very complicated pregnancy, I can speak to the fact that every pregnancy is unique, often difficult, and sometimes dangerous. It’s not the job of politicians to decide when or if you become a parent or to legislate every possible pregnancy decision because they’re not doctors. Whether it’s access to contraception, IVF, or abortion care, I will continue to stand up for every Iowan’s right to reproductive freedom.

Stephenson: As a woman who has experienced miscarriage, I understand pregnancy can be complicated. Moving forward, discussions about abortion will be dependent on the upcoming Iowa Supreme Court decision expected in June. Since the U.S. Supreme Court has made this a state-level issue, I would welcome a conversation about abortion law. I don’t support abortion as a form of contraception. However, women need to be able to receive medical care during miscarriage, IVF, and countless other situations which occur during pregnancy or fertility treatment. I support exceptions to abortion restrictions in incidents of rape, incest, fatal fetal abnormalities, and cases of medical emergency.

