Meet the candidates running for Iowa House District 23 in the June 4 primary election

Republican state Rep. Ray "Bubba" Sorensen is facing a challenge this fall from Democrat Karen Varley for an Iowa House seat representing the area southwest of Des Moines.

The two candidates are running for Iowa House District 23. The district covers all of Madison and Adair counties, as well as parts of Dallas, Clarke and Union counties.

To help voters, the Des Moines Register sent questions to all federal and Des Moines area legislative candidates running for political office this year. Their answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

The primary election is scheduled for June 4 ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

Who is incumbent Ray "Bubba" Sorensen?

Ray Sorensen

Age: 44

Party: Republican

Where did you grow up: Fontanelle, Iowa

Current town of residence: Greenfield, Iowa

Education: Iowa State University

Occupation: Mural artist/small business owner

Political experience and civic activities:

GOP county and state committees

City Council

State representative

Who is Karen Varley?

Karen Varley

Age: 65

Party: Democrat

Where did you grow up: Waukon, Iowa

Current town of residence: Stuart, Iowa

Education:

Iowa State University, Bachelor of Science, agronomy

Cornell University, Master of Science, plant breeding

Drake University Law School, Juris Doctor

Occupation: Attorney at Varley Law Office in Stuart

Political experience and civic activities:

Past or present board member or officer of civic organizations including Stuart Public Library

West Central Valley Scholarships

Stuart Revitalization Group

The Wallace Centers of Iowa

Adair County Tourism

Stuart Chamber of Commerce

Toastmasters

What would be your top issue should you be elected?

Sorensen: Economic development and sound budgeting principles.

Varley: We must fully fund and support Iowa’s public schools so that all Iowa students have optimal educational opportunities regardless of their location, household income, or differential ability. Investments in public education benefit us all, because an educated Iowan is best able to participate in society as a contributing worker, leader, and volunteer.

What policies would you support to improve Iowa’s education system?

Sorensen: Continue investing in teachers, weeding out the bad actors and limiting education savings accounts so those who have the means aren’t gaming the system.

Varley: First, we must restore accountability for all tax dollars by eliminating the transfer of tax dollars to private schools through vouchers. Alternatively, if vouchers for private school are not eliminated, private schools must accept applicants with special needs and must comply with the same disclosure requirements as public schools. Secondly, the AEA system must be re-evaluated following the work of the task force created by the Legislature, and any needed changes should be made in the best interests of students.

What do you think Iowa’s tax policy should be? Do you believe the state’s priority should be on lowering rates or spending on services for Iowans?

Sorensen: A true flat and fair tax to encourage success and earning.

Varley: The state’s priority should be balancing tax revenue, from all sources, with providing the services that Iowans require and request. For example, in 2010, 63% of Iowa voters approved the Natural Resources & Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund, but the Legislature has never acted to provide the funding. Also, Iowa’s tax policy should focus on being fair, which is not the same as being “flat.” Wealthy corporations and individuals should pay their fair share of taxes. Everyday Iowans don’t see much benefit from a lower personal income tax rate. Setting a higher minimum wage and restoring collective bargaining would do more to help working families.

What policies would you support to improve school safety in Iowa?

Sorensen: Continue making schools hard targets. Whether that means increasing school resource officers or weapon recognition software or single point entry. I’m open to ideas but we must honor the 2nd Amendment of our constitution.

Varley: I would support funding of infrastructure to improve communication and coordination between schools and local law enforcement; school resource officers who are trained law enforcement professionals; an increase in licensed counselors in the school system at every grade level; and more mental health resources generally, which will result in better access to services for youth and families in need.

What next steps do you believe the Iowa Legislature should take when it comes to abortion?

Sorensen: Wait for results of heartbeat bill in court before further action.

Varley: All women’s health care should be safe, legal, and accessible. The Legislature should initiate passage of a constitutional amendment guaranteeing reproductive freedom, proposed this year as House Joint Resolution 9, so that protections for women’s health care are not subject to the personal agendas of politicians. In addition, access to contraceptives, family planning resources, and postpartum care should be expanded. Women should be able to make their own health care decisions in consultation with their medical provider and without a politician telling them what to do.

Michaela Ramm covers health care for the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at mramm@registermedia.com, at (319) 339-7354 or on Twitter at @Michaela_Ramm.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Meet the candidates running for Iowa House District 23