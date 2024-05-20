Meet the candidates running for Iowa House District 43 in Johnston, Urbandale

Two candidates are running to represent Iowa House District 43, which includes Johnston and parts of Urbandale and Saylorville.

Incumbent Rep. Eddie Andrews, a Republican, is seeking a third term in the Iowa House. Tiara L. Mays-Sims is running in the Democratic primary. Andrews and Mays-Sims are expected to face each other in the November general election.

To help voters, the Des Moines Register sent questions to all federal and Des Moines area legislative candidates running for political office this year. Their answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

The primary election is scheduled for June 4 ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

Who is Eddie Andrews (incumbent)?

Eddie Andrews

Age: 57

Party: Republican

Current town of residence: Johnston

Education: Electrical and computer engineering degree at University of Iowa; grad work and ministerial work at other institutions (Iowa State, UMass, Shiloh, etc.)

Occupation: Tech entrepreneur

Political experience and civic activities: State representative (second term); founder of Des Moines Spanish Conversation Meetup, a fun way to learn Spanish in a supporting social environment; founder of #mentoromics, a private group that engages students in coding and tech for free; former co-pastor of Iglesia Pentecostal del Nombre de Jesus; volunteer for many events around greater Des Moines.

Who is Tiara Mays-Sims?

Tiara L. Mays-Sims

Age: 34

Party: Democratic

Current town of residence: Johnston

Education: Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Iowa State University; Master of Business Administration from Purdue University Global

Occupation: Provider relation contract manager

Political experience and civic activities: Tiara was elected in November 2022 as the first woman of color to serve on the Heartland Area Education Agency Board of Directors. She serves/served on the board of directors for several nonprofit organizations: Red Cross of Central Iowa, Investing in My Future, Jungle Vine, Foundation Board Member of JPEAR. She is a legislative advocate with The March of Dimes to raise awareness on premature birth complications and is the former vice-chair of the Black caucus in Iowa. Tiara was named a 2022 Business Record “Forty under 40” honoree for her success in business and community service.

What would be your top issue should you be elected?

Andrews: My top issue has been and continues to be increasing Iowans' access to mental health care. Ending human trafficking in Iowa is also a major priority. Though we have made impressive progress in mental health, adding telehealth, increasing PMIC rates for acute behavioral health, expanding the psychiatric residency program at the University of Iowa (and soon Broadlawns) to increase the number of doctors in the state, providing student loan repayment incentives for mental health professionals who choose to stay in Iowa for five years, combining substance abuse and mental health, expanding our mobile crisis units that integrate with 911 and 988 service, plus dozens more laws, more work is needed.

Mays-Sims: Restoring our AEA system in Iowa and properly funding public schools. Reproductive freedom for women.

What policies would you support to improve Iowa’s education system?

Andrews: My grandfather always impressed upon me that "education is the key" to advancing in life. I strongly support STEAM education, and back-to-basics education that will prepare all students for success in the 21st Century and restore Iowa back to the top in the nation. I supported the teacher pay increase to $47,500 for first year teachers and $60,000 minimums for experienced 12-year teachers and increased pay for para-teachers. The teacher empowerment law emerged from a meeting that I hosted listening to teacher concerns. I am strongly committed to doing what's best to educate every child.

Mays-Sims: Repeal of the private school voucher program. It is grossly misaligned with the needs of our students and taking vital tax dollars that belong in public schools away from those who need it most. We must repeal this legislation if our public education system in Iowa is going to thrive like it did when we were setting the bar for public education systems across the country.

What do you think Iowa’s tax policy should be? Do you believe the state’s priority should be on lowering rates or spending on services for Iowans?

Andrews: I think it’s false to assume it has to be one or the other. We can do both. With responsible budgeting and efficient government, we can fund Iowans' priorities and lower the tax burden on Iowans. We have both reduced tax burdens on Iowans while still having end-of-year budget surpluses. I'm also listening to my constituents and exploring what I can do to address property tax clarity and/or a property tax overhaul.

Mays-Sims: Iowa should be investing in Iowans. Fiscal responsibility is important but if we’re not supporting families in this state then our tax dollars shouldn’t be allocated for tax breaks on the billionaires and corporations either. Let’s take care of our own first, tax cuts can come after.

What policies would you support to improve school safety in Iowa?

Andrews: Keeping our kids safe in schools is going to take a multi-pronged approach. This session we passed bills to lower response times by utilizing firearm detection software and allowing staff to undergo strict training if they desire to carry their firearm on school property. Previously the law allowed teachers to carry weapons on school grounds if their district allowed it, but it didn’t lay out the strict permitting process and training to do so when seconds matter the most. Going forward I am pushing for increased investment in school safety infrastructure. I’ll continue to seek feedback from teachers and administrators to hear what they need to keep themselves and their students safe.

Mays-Sims: Investment of mental health services, specifically for our youth. Maintain firearm-free zones on school campuses and not force our teachers to be armed.

What next steps do you believe the Iowa Legislature should take when it comes to abortion?

Andrews: As a minister, I know every life is precious and support life in and out of the womb, and support women before, during and after pregnancy. While we wait and see how the Iowa Supreme Court rules on Iowa's heartbeat law, we need to continue to pass policies that support strong families in Iowa by supporting new and expecting mothers, such as continually expanding funding for the MOMS Act, and by ensuring all kids, especially those born into tough situations, have access to the support they need. We need to address the hopelessness that causes some young women to feel that they have no options when faced with an unexpected pregnancy by building a support system enveloped in love.

Mays-Sims: We need to give full access to reproductive care for Iowans and protect reproductive freedoms in Iowa, including the ability of our physicians to protect the life of the mother. We must also prioritize protections for our most vulnerable, including sexual assault victims. Nobody belongs in anyone's doctor’s appointment besides the patient and their doctor, certainly not our legislators.

