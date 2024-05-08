Meet the candidates running for Iowa House District 38 in Newton, Jasper County

Two candidates are running to represent Iowa House District 38, which covers Newton, Colfax and most of Jasper County.

Incumbent Republican Rep. Jon Dunwell and Democrat Brad Magg are running for the seat.

To help voters, the Des Moines Register sent questions to all federal and Des Moines area legislative candidates running for political office this year. Their answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

The primary election is scheduled for June 4 ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

More: Everything you need to know about the June 4 primary election, including voting absentee

Who is Jon Dunwell (incumbent)?

Jon Dunwell

Age: 57

Party: Republican

Where did you grow up: Shakopee, Minnesota

Current town of residence: Newton

Education: Bachelor's in pastoral studies and evangelism

Occupation: Pastor at Gateway Church Monroe; director of outreach and engagement at the FAMiLY Leader

Political experience and civic activities: Republican Central Committee, three years in the Iowa House, assistant majority leader, Main Street, Rotary, church volunteer

Who is Brad Magg?

Brad Magg

Age: 37

Party: Democratic

Where did you grow up: Colfax

Current town of residence: Colfax

Education: Associates degree, Iowa Culinary Institute at DMACC

Occupation: Rural Iowa entrepreneur

Political experience and civic activities: Colfax City Council, at-large representative 2010-present; Colfax Main Street, founding and current board member 2010-present; United Way of Jasper County board member, 12 years; Leadership Iowa Alumni and co-chair; Jasper County Compensation Board; Jasper County Magistrate Appointing Commission

What would be your top issue should you be elected?

Dunwell: We need to continue down our path of fiscal responsibility that allows us to lower taxes while maintaining the ability to invest in the priorities that matter to Iowans. Such an approach has allowed us to lower taxes to a flat rate of 3.8% for all Iowans, eliminate state income tax on retirees, while providing teachers the fifth-highest starting salaries in the fifth-lowest cost of living state in the nation. Iowans also want further work done on property taxes. We need a simpler system that meets the needs of our counties and cities while lessening the burden on property tax payers.

Magg: Restoring public education, rural health care, and practicing bipartisanship

What policies would you support to improve Iowa’s education system?

Dunwell: We need to continue down our path of choice. Local school districts need to have greater flexibility on how monies can be spent to meet the needs of their districts. Secondly, we need to bring greater innovation and flexibility for our rural schools as they deal with enrollment changes. We need to do something more than increase their spending and/or combine districts and close schools. Finally we need to continue to equip our teachers with the education and resources that focus on core educational disciplines. Outside agendas do not belong in our schools.

Magg: Adequate funding and giving educators the respect they deserve is an absolute must. The state needs to stop meddling in local policy. Why have local school boards if the only decisions they're able to make is how to survive the latest round of budget cuts? Public education should be the best example of bipartisanship and working across the aisle, not a political issue that gets punished every time elected officials have an axe to grind. I was fortunate to be a student when Iowa was an example for the nation. Now we're a disgraceful example of what not to do.

What do you think Iowa’s tax policy should be? Do you believe the state’s priority should be on lowering rates or spending on services for Iowans?

Dunwell: I fully support our current path toward a 3.8% flat tax. Before moving further on income tax cuts, I believe we need a bottoms-up look at property taxes. As we look at removing some of the property tax burden from Iowans, we need to take a careful look at the unfunded mandates we create as a state upon our cities and counties. I'd rather see greater reform on property taxes than moving further on income taxes. Iowans are impacted by income taxes, property taxes, and fees. The full picture needs to be looked at. My general reference point is the more Iowans keep of their money the better it is and the less the state must do.

Magg: As a business owner who's passionate about rural economic development, I agree that our tax structure needs to be competitive and in-line with other states. However, what's the point of having tax policy aimed at retaining retirees when many of the amenities that are crucial to raising a family are so poor that none of their children or grandchildren are willing to live here? We need to put resources toward preventing problems and spend less on fixing them. For example, imagine if funds that are spent punishing people were redirected so prevention and rehab programs were effective.

What policies would you support to improve school safety in Iowa?

Dunwell: I fully support our current movement in the Iowa Legislature. Our allowing schools to have options with school resource officers and/or providing their own professionally trained safety personnel, alongside infrastructure and safety plans is a step in the right direction. We also need to continue to address the mental health crisis in our nation and in our schools. But on a larger scale, we need to have an "all-hands-on-deck" discussion and exploration as to why we this problem exists in our nation. Why do we have young men and women desiring to make a statement through mass homicide and suicide in our schools? Something is broken and needs to be addressed.

Magg: I’ll never pretend to be knowledgeable on something I am not. This is an example where experts such as credentialed mental health professionals and compassionate, experienced law enforcement need to be involved and listened to. However, I can’t help but wonder if there isn’t some correlation between the rise in violence and the change from when schools had the resources and ability to give students the time and attention they deserved as well as being able to talk with students about personal problems or struggles without navigating unnecessary, vindictive laws compared to what our present system has been warped into.

What next steps do you believe the Iowa Legislature should take when it comes to abortion?

Dunwell: We need to continue to pursue policies that value life — the life of the unborn and the life of mother. There is no argument as to when life begins. We merely are arguing when it should be valued and protected. As I look at my two grown boys, I recognize that mystery of life and the importance of respecting it. But as we value the life of the unborn, we must also recognize the life of the mother. Maternal support for moms is crucial and should be recognized in policies, programs, and funding. It's never about one life. It's always about two.

Magg: Remember, nobody wants an abortion. It’s not a fun activity or an easy decision. I have no medical knowledge from culinary school or my civic involvements. I’ll never experience growing life inside of me, so how can I make decisions for experts with more knowledge than me? We need creative approaches to prevent the need to begin with. Medical students can no longer complete all of their education in Iowa which will cause the shortage of health care professionals to skyrocket as students start lives where they do residencies or choose to practice where laws aren’t prohibitive to human care.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Meet the candidates running for Iowa House District 38 in Newton