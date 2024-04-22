Meet the candidates for the Pennsylvania State House 92nd Race

YORK, Pa. (WHTM)- Five republicans are running for the 92nd District House seat that covers part of York County. The seat is currently held by Republican Rep. Dawn Keefer who is running for Senate in the 31st District.

The candidates are: Holly Kelley, Marc Anderson, Matthew Davis, Chris Wyatt, and Zachary Kile.

All five candidates were asked why voters should choose them.

Holly Kelley is a 4th generation Dillsburg resident and businesswoman. Kelley is serving her 18th year on Dillsburg Borough Council.

“I have a long run of community service here and supporting the Dillsburg community and the 92nd district and I want to continue that fight and be the voice for the people of the 92nd,” said Kelley.

Marc Anderson is a U.S. Air Force Veteran and has been an administrator and teacher for the past 27 years.

“I will be guided by what is right and what is wrong and when it’s time to fight, I’ll stand up and fight,” said Anderson.

Matthew Davis is a 2023 graduate of Lebanon Valley College and began working for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives of the Republican Caucus Communications Department.

“We need new perspectives, new ideas, new ways to get it done, I’m also the only candidate who has experience in the Capitol,” said Davis.

Chris Wyatt is a retired Colonel and combat veteran with nearly 37 years of military service.

“I’ve led people in peacetime, in combat, and everything I’ve done in being part of a team or leading a team has been successful,” said Wyatt.

Zachary Kile is the president of a school board and financial manager.

“I have the experience to become a pro-business friendly state and enact real tax reform, but I’ve also seen issues on school board and can take all of that experience, go to Harrisburg, build a coalition and get real hot topic items accomplished,” said Kile.

Democrats voting in Tuesday’s primary election will only have one choice. Dan Almoney is running unopposed. Almoney lost to Rep. Keefer in the 2022 general election.

