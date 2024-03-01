Meet the candidates: One of them will be the next sheriff of El Paso County

More: Internal affairs records lengthy for some candidates in race for El Paso County sheriff

El Paso County will elect a new sheriff this year following the announcement that Sheriff Richard Wiles is retiring at the end of the year.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has a $122 million budget and is tasked with providing patrols and other law enforcement in the unincorporated parts of the county and runs the county's jail system, which has capacity for up to 2,880 inmates at the Downtown jail and the Jail Annex on the far East Side.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office has had long stretches of continuity, with only three sheriffs leading the department in 40 years. The sheriff earns about $190,000 a year and serves a four-year term.

Wiles has been sheriff since 2009. He became the first newly elected sheriff in El Paso County since Leo Samaniego first won in 1984. Sheriff Jimmy Apodaca served the rest of Samaniego's term when Samaniego died in 2007.

A new El Paso County sheriff will be chosen in the 2024 election. In this photo, sheriff's deputies salute during the annual County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony outside El Paso County Sheriff's Office Headquarters in 2022.

The person elected sheriff will be part of a lineage dating back to the appointment of William Ford as the first sheriff of El Paso County in 1852.

Election Day for the primary is March 5. Early voting has already started and runs through March 1.

The four candidates running in the Democratic primary, listed by ballot order, are Raul Mendiola, Robert "Bobby" Flores, Ryan Urrutia, Oscar Ugarte and Michael P. Gonzales.

The winner will face candidate Minerva Torres Shelton, who is running unopposed in the Republican primary, in the general election on Nov. 5.

Here are some key facts and questions surrounding the contested primary race. Visit elpasotimes.com to read full candidate questionnaires. (The candidates' responses are being published largely as they were submitted.)

Raul Mendiola

Did not respond.

Robert "Bobby" Flores

Robert "Bobby" Flores candidate for El Paso County Sheriff.

Age: 53

Please describe your personal and professional background.

I retired from the El Paso Co. Sheriff's Office as the Assistant Chief of the Jail Annex in 2023. I served for over 33 1/2 years, starting as a Detention Officer and promoting to every rank in the agency, with the exception of Detective. My assignments included: Patrol Deputy, Full Time Academy Instructor, Patrol Sergeant, Criminal Investigations Sergeant (Property Crimes/Public Integrity Crimes), Patrol Lieutenant, Academy Training Director, High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area ( HIDTA) Lieutenant on detached duty to the Drug Enforcement Administration. I also served on the Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team for 17 years, and served as the Tactical Commander before leaving the team. I promoted to Commander of the Jail Annex, Commander of Accreditation and Planning/Research, Commander of Criminal Investigations and finally, Assistant Chief of the Jail Annex.

I currently serve as the Course Coordinator/Instructor at the El Paso Community College (EPCC) Law Enforcement Academy and have been there for over 20 years.

Ryan Urrutia

Ryan Urrutia candidate for El Paso County Sheriff.

Age: Not listed.

Please describe your personal and professional background.

I am currently employed as your patrol commander for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. I have served our community for 28 years, beginning my career as a detention officer in 1996. I have served our community as a patrol deputy as well as specialized traffic investigator responding to motor vehicle accidents that resulting in serious bodily injury or a fatality. I continued my career as a deputy sheriff assigned to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Region VIII training academy where I was a full-time academy instructor. I was promoted to sergeant and assigned to the patrol division. I served as the sergeant assigned to the Border Crime Initiative investigating narcotic trafficking as well as other border related crimes in our community. I continued my service to the community as the sergeant assigned to the Emergency Management Unit where we worked side by side with our local fire departments, police agencies and other partnering first responders to prepare and plan for all hazard events that could affect our region. I was promoted to the rank of lieutenant where I served the lower valley community as the Peter J. Herrera station commander as well as the Field Training Officer Supervisor. I continued my career as the lieutenant assigned to the criminal investigation division-directed investigations overseeing the civil process section, warrant and fugitive apprehension section and narcotics investigations. I was appointed to the rank of commander by Sheriff Richard D. Wiles and assigned to the patrol division where I oversee patrol operations, traffic investigations, school resources officers, emergency management unit, crisis intervention teams, and I have been the tactical commander of the specialized resources such as Emergency Response Teams (formerly SWAT), Crisis Negotiations, and Search and Rescue since 2018

Oscar Ugarte

Oscar Ugarte, an El Paso County constable, is running in the 2024 election for El Paso County sheriff.

Age: 40

Please describe your personal and professional background.

I am a first-generation American. I was born to Mexican parents and raised in El Paso, Texas and graduated from Ysleta High School in El Paso. While still attending High School, I joined the school’s law enforcement program, where my passion for law enforcement continued. At the young age of 19, I joined The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division, as a Corrections Officer. In 2005, I obtained my peace officer license from the State of Texas and became a police officer for the City of Socorro, Texas. In 2007, I sought an opportunity to further my law enforcement career and became a court bailiff for the El Paso County Council of Judges. Then, in 2011, I joined the El Paso County Constable’s Office as a Deputy Constable. In March 2016, I decided to enter a leadership position in my career to serve our community and constituents better. Shortly after, I ran for and was successfully elected as Constable, Precinct 1, and was re-elected in 2019.

Michael P. Gonzales

Michael P. Gonzales candidate for El Paso County Sheriff.

Age: Not listed.

Please describe your personal and professional background.

I grew up poor in the projects in East Los Angeles which helped develop my character persevering through hardship. I was taught about Self Sacrifice at a young age watching my parents struggle working numerous jobs to support our Family while achieving both Educational and eventually Professional Goals. I am a retired El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant and a current El Paso ISD Police Officer with 27+ years of Professional Experience. I graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science from George Washington University in Homeland Security, and a FBI National Academy Class of 246 Graduate. I was honored to have started the Sheriff’s Office in 1996 at the age of 21 where my career progressed quickly. I was honored to have retired in 2018 where I retired as a Medal of Honor, Life Saving Medal, and Medal of Merit recipient serving the Citizens of El Paso County through Self Sacrifice. I was the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team Leader with the Sheriff’s Office, and assisted in the overall organization of Animal Control. I handled numerous sections to include Community Services, Motor pool, Maintenance, ITD, Border Star, and the Secure our Schools Grant Program to name a few. I was also a highly dedicated Patrol Supervisor who had our Deputies constantly patrolling and making contact with our Community to gain trust and understanding with the overall objective of public safety through active Community Policing. I was part of the Team that established the Ricard D. Wiles Sparks Community Center where we began establishing programs and events to the Sparks Community where we housed the Sheriff’s Office Explorer Program for our youth who had aspirations of becoming Law Enforcement Officers. I am a current El Paso ISD Police Officer where I continue to assist our Youth and work closely with Administrator’s, Counselor’s, Runaway Shelters, Crisis Centers, Emergence, CIT Units, Graduation Coaches, and outside Agencies to progress our youth towards a better future. I am currently the El Paso ISD Fraternal of Police Lodge #150 President, teach 3rd Grade at Del Sol Church, Founder of the TTP 90 Days of Hope Foundation, and coach baseball/softball as a head coach. I am very involved and invested in our Community where I have continued to serve in all aspects on a daily basis towards a better El Paso through joint partnerships.

What motivated you to run for sheriff of El Paso County?

Mendiola: Did not respond.

Flores: I have dedicated my entire adult life to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. I have progressed through the organizational ranks and developed my leadership and skillset to provide the community with an experienced, qualified Sheriff. I did not retire last year to stop serving my community, I retired for an opportunity to continue serving our citizens in a higher capacity.

Urrutia: I am running for Sheriff of El Paso County, TX, driven by a deep commitment to community service and a vision for progressive law enforcement. Having actively engaged in various community service initiatives, I understand the diverse needs of our neighborhoods. My goal is to continue to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community by establishing a responsive and inclusive community policing system. I believe in a sheriff's office that listens to the wants and needs of the community, fostering trust and collaboration. Through community policing strategies, I aim to prioritize crime prevention, emphasizing empathy, and addressing root causes. By implementing progressive policies and maintaining an open dialogue, I envision a sheriff's office that not only upholds the law but actively contributes to the well-being and safety of the community it serves.

Ugarte: I believe it is time for a new generation of leadership with fresh perspectives for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. I have been working in law enforcement for over 20 years and have a great understanding of the complexities of the job. My focus is on making sure taxpayer resources are efficiently used and on addressing mental health in policing. I am dedicated to the safety and well-being of the people of El Paso and will use my experience to ensure that justice is served.

Gonzales: It is time to bring back Leo Samaniego’s values and integrity to the Sheriff’s Office where the people we serve are the most important aspect of what we do as an Agency. I want to make El Paso County one of the Safest Cities again. I want to work with County Officials and make the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office one of the top Agencies in the State of Texas through “Honor and Strength”. I want other Agencies to come to us and ask how did you make all these programs successful without going into the tax payers pockets. It is time to have a Sheriff who is going to lead through Self Sacrifice and be a Servant to those that elected me into Office.

What does transparent government mean to you? Will you be personally accessible to answer questions while in office?

Mendiola: Did not respond.

Flores: As a governmental agency, it is important that we provide the community any answers to questions that they are seeking. It is equally important to be forthcoming and provide the community information that may negatively affect the organization. It’s easy to tout the organization’s successes, however shortcomings should also be disclosed, especially if they affect the community. Accountability begins with the Sheriff and I will ensure that I am accessible to answer any community or media inquiries.

Urrutia: Transparency in government is paramount to a healthy democracy. It signifies openness, honesty, and accountability. For me, it means an office that shares information willingly, ensuring citizens are informed about decisions, policies, and actions. It cultivates trust, empowering citizens to participate actively with the office. Transparent processes, accessible data, and clear communication build a foundation for public engagement. It's about fostering a culture of accountability, where officials acknowledge mistakes and work collaboratively with the public. In essence, transparency is the cornerstone of a government that serves the people, fostering a relationship built on trust and mutual understanding.

Ugarte: Transparent government, to me, is the cornerstone of a healthy democracy. It means being open and honest with the community, fostering trust through clear communication, and being accountable for our actions. I believe in a transparent sheriff's office that operates with integrity and keeps the public informed.

The community has a right to know how the sheriff's office operates, and I am committed to making this information easily accessible. I also recognize the importance of being personally accessible. If elected, I will be readily available to answer questions from the community and from the media. Accessibility means actively engaging with residents, listening to their concerns, and incorporating their feedback into my practices as your Sheriff. Town hall meetings, community forums, and open-door policies will be integral to ensuring that I remain connected with the people I serve. Additionally, I am committed to utilizing various communication channels, such as social media, newsletters, and community outreach programs, to keep the public informed about the sheriff's office's activities, achievements, and challenges. It's vital that our residents are not only aware of what we are doing but also feel empowered to voice their opinions and hold us accountable.

Gonzales: Transparent Government means being able to disclose all day to day operations that occur within any agency. This includes having the trust of the public as issues arise that I would be able to answer all questions truthfully and disclose to the public the correct information. I agree in the importance of having an open communication line between myself and the public. A sheriff who is accessible to the people who placed him in office is very important.

Why should voters choose you over your opponents in the race for sheriff?

Mendiola: Did not respond.

Flores: I am the only candidate who has dedicated over 33 years of vast and extensive experience in Law Enforcement to the El Paso Community. My background in Patrol, Investigations, Special Operations, Training, and Jail Management, make me the most qualified candidate. I care about the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the quality of Public Safety that it provides to our citizens. I am the only candidate who has Executive Work Experience in Jail Operations and Management. I will provide strong leadership to the Sheriff’s Office and I am beholden to nobody other than the citizens of this community. I’m not seeking this office to fulfill another politician’s legacy or agenda.

Urrutia: Vote for me as Sheriff because I bring a comprehensive approach to community policing. I've spearheaded initiatives that enhance police-community relations, creating trust and understanding. Recognizing the critical need for mental health response, I'm committed to expanding our agency's role in this area, ensuring a compassionate and effective approach. Additionally, I've championed school safety measures, prioritizing the protection of our children. Importantly, I've actively sought and secured grant funds, demonstrating fiscal responsibility and alleviating the financial burden on taxpayers. My track record showcases a dedication to innovation and strategic resource allocation, making me the sole candidate with a proven ability to bring external funding to support our community's needs. By voting for me, you choose a leader who not only understands the nuances of modern law enforcement but also ensures that our agency evolves to meet the dynamic challenges our community faces, all while being mindful of fiscal responsibility and relieving the strain on taxpayers.

Ugarte: I am the ONLY candidate who has been elected and entrusted by voters to run a county law enforcement office and the ONLY candidate with a lifelong Democratic record. I have over 20 years of law enforcement experience in our community, and I am just 40 years old. I still have the drive, passion, energy, and heart to run the Sheriff’s office.

My fresh perspectives such as the creation of a Civilian Social Services Unit and Youth Advisory Council have earned me the support of Democratic leaders such as U.S. Rep Veronica Escobar, former U.S. Rep Beto O’Rourke, former State Senators Jose Rodriguez and Eliot Shapleigh, State Reps Joe Moody and Lina Ortega, County Commissioner David Stout, and City Rep Chris Canales.

Gonzales: I understand what it takes to a be a great Community Leader as your next Sheriff of El Paso County. I have been involved in all aspects of our Community through Self Sacrifice and giving every part of myself for others. I have spent my entire career working to make a difference where I have been involved in numerous aspects in Community work and leadership. I am a critical thinker who thinks outside the box which is important as a Sheriff to create and establish programs that are going to make a difference in our Community at a minimal cost to the public where public safety is priority. We have enough resources in El Paso County where we can work together through a “Whole” Community approach to make positive change where others have failed to do. I have seen programs leave the Sheriff’s Office from the time that I left and it is time to bring them back. My leadership style will increase morale, retain Officers, establish efficiency, and create an overall dynamic for our Community to be proud of. I will be the Sheriff who is with his Deputies, Detention Officers, Staff, and Community listening to all concerns and recommendations to make our County and City Safer.

