Meet the candidates for NC House 109

The Gazette sent questions to candidates for N.C. House District 109.

Here are there answers:

Name: Pamela Morgenstern

Age: 69

Party Affiliation: Democrat

1. What will your priorities be is you are elected? Truly affordable housing. Using green developers and 3-D printing in ignored areas, we can renovate abandoned retail spaces and vacant mills. Tax incentives, utilities packages, and “green” grants and incentives can provide housing for our blue-collar working classes at rents under $1,000 a month. “Market rates” are a joke to most working-class people in this county. Likewise, sufficient and affordable childcare is a major priority for our families, as well as fully funding our public schools so no child receives a lesser education due to an inability to pay for private school.

2. What qualifications and qualities do you bring to the position? As an art director & project manager for 32 years within entertainment studios, I worked between the creative and executive branches to establish art departments and developed product lines. I understand how multibillion dollar industries work and just how important it is to think creatively outside the box for solutions.

3. Why did you decide to run for election? My love of my community is the main reason. There are so many needs I was not seeing addressed by our current Representative, and after the insurrection attempt, I felt that the people in the 109th district deserved to have representation that isn’t from insurrectionist. I volunteered with the Venice Family Clinic for 17 years and found it the most rewarding work I had ever done. It’s all about serving humanity. The county is growing and changing, and it’s time for a fresh face to represent all of us, not just a few.

4. Have you held elected office in the past, and if so, when and what office? While I have volunteered for numerous committees and campaigns, this is my first time on the ballot.

5. What do you do for a living? I am retired and very involved locally with the county Democratic party, Womens Dems and State Executive Committee for the Democratic party and GOTV (Get Out The Vote) campaigns.

6. What action, if any, would you take to improve the economy of Gaston County? Moving forward with the proposed lithium mining would be the most immediate move we can make. Environmentally safe mining of a resource we need in order to move forward on green energy would bring more jobs and establish the Gaston County economy in a natural resource that they’re not making any more of. This is a great way to make us competitive and draw more industry.

7. What is the biggest issue you feel Gaston County is facing right now? Of the several large issues we are facing, homelessness may be the most immediate and complicated one. It’s fed by the opioid epidemic, affordable housing crisis, and lack of wrap-around services for which we need more healthcare workers. A livable wage in this state would go a long way towards helping support housing, or at least temporary housing for folks that are just struggling to survive.

Name: Donnie Loftis

Age: 67

Party affiliation: Republican

1.What will your priorities be if you are elected?

Continue to be the conservative voice for my district and Gaston County in the House of Representatives.

Continue to keep North Carolina the number one state for business as we have for the last three years.

Continue to cut taxes as the state economy growth supports additional reductions.

Support Parents' choice in educating their children.

Identify opportunities to support our public schools including teacher funding.

Support all first responders and the 700,00 Veterans in North Carolina.

Identify and implement solutions to fix foster care and adoptions.

2. What qualifications or qualities do you bring to the position?

Served eight years as a County Commissioner, six of those in a leadership position.

Served eight years as a CaroMont Health Board Member, six of those in a leadership position.

Chaired the search committee that hired the current CEO/President of CaroMont Health.

As CaroMont Health Chairman, led the board's decision making process to build a new hospital in Belmont and to expand the main campus.

Served as the national Chairman for the United States through the National Association of Counties, leading all counties in developing local programs to address homelessness, job training, drug treatment courts, and military skills converting to civilian licenses for Veterans.

3. Why did you decide to run for election?

I'm running for reelection to continue to work on behalf of the district and Gaston County.

I have voted to cut taxes, expand educational choices, reduce regulations, and to protect our 2nd Amendment rights.

In working with our Gaston delegation and many others we secured $60,000,000 for a new Health Science Education & Simulation Center at Gaston College, which will impact many future generations for a great career in healthcare.

Through our Gaston delegation, Gaston County was the number one county in state appropriations with close to $190,000,000 in the 2023 budget.

4. Have you held elected office in the past, and if so, when and what office?

Yes, County Commissioner 2000-2004 and 2008-2012.

5. What do you do for a living?

Retired

6. What action, if any, would you take to improve the economy of Gaston County?

Continue to file, support and vote for common sense legislation that cuts taxes and grows job opportunities.

7. What is the biggest issue you feel Gaston County is facing right now?

Inflation is impacting everyone in North Carolina through reckless spending by the federal government with no end in sight.

Educating and identifying future career students early to guide them to their career paths,

Training the future workforce whether it's a degree program or a career technical education that will provide a living wage.

Currently only 31 out of 100 students go onto college or secondary education and complete their education.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Meet the candidates for NC House 109