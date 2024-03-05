Meet the candidates for NC House 108

The following candidates are running for the North Carolina House, seat 108. The Gaston Gazette sent each candidate a series of questions. Here are their responses:

Name: Sydnie Hutchinson

Age: 31

Party affiliation: Democrat

Sydnie Hutchinson

What will your priorities be if you are elected? My top priorities for Gaston County would be affordable housing, public school funding and quality access to medical care. Each of these areas can be improved with sound purposeful legislation.

2. What qualifications or qualities do you bring to the position? I am a servant leader dedicated to working in the best interest of the residents of District 108 without partisanship or bias. This is my home, and I have a vested interest in the well being of the residents of Gaston County.

3. Why did you decide to run for election? I have spent my career as a paralegal working to help people through some of the most difficult times in their lives. I have seen first hand the negative effects of how harmful legislation can impact my community. Right now, there are systems and policies in place that prevent our citizens and communities from thriving. I chose to run for office so that I can serve my community and work to introduce legislation that will improve those systems and policies.

5. What do you do for a living? Paralegal

6. What action, if any, would you take to improve the economy of Gaston County? I would be an advocate for the businesses in Gaston County as well as recruiting new industry to the area. My goal is to see the workers of Gaston County elevated and thriving.

7. What is the biggest issue you feel Gaston County is facing right now? We have an affordability crisis when it comes to all areas of daily living. People should not have to choose between food, medical care and housing costs. I will work hard to fight for policies that address this crisis.

Name: John Torbett

Age: 67

Party affiliation: Republican

John Torbett

What will your priorities be if you are elected? Continuing to improve the educational outcomes of our students. Focus on and deliver positive solutions on a myriad of issues that can better all North Carolinians. Keep an economic climate where all citizens have the opportunity to realize their American Dream.

2. What qualifications or qualities do you bring to the position? First, I am a Christian. My experience/qualifications cover a lifetime in Business, Federal Government, State, and local government as well as community and local school volunteerism. I am a Husband, Father, and Grandfather. I deeply respect my citizens and work promptly to help all those that contact me with their government needs.

3. Why did you decide to run for election? Make a better place for generations to come.

4. Have you held elected office in the past, and if so, when and what office? Yes, Gaston County Commissioner 2002-2010, State Representative 2011 - current.

5. What do you do for a living? Retired

6. What action, if any, would you take to improve the economy of Gaston County? Continue good paying job growth efforts, continue personal income tax reductions. Have the state financially prepared against a recession to protect our citizens from runaway taxation and inflationary increases.

7. What is the biggest issue you feel Gaston County is facing right now? Lack of concern and breach of responsibility at the Federal Government level for the safety and security of our citizens. Inflation driven price increases severely impacting our citizen’s way of life and the life threatening dangers arriving to our state through open borders because of current Federal Government open border policies.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Meet the candidates for NC House 108