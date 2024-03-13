Meet a bundle of loyalty and affection: This young dog has a deep love of cuddling

Huey

Breed: Mixed breed

Age: 3 years old

This bundle of loyalty and affection is seeking a forever home where he can share an unbreakable bond with his human. His past experiences have shaped him into an incredibly devoted companion with an insatiable love for cuddles and quality time with his human.

This handsome boy boasts an impressive level of energy and drive, making him an ideal partner in crime. Whether it’s engaging in vigorous play sessions, going for long walks or exploring new trails, Huey is up for the challenge and delights in being by your side every step of the way.

Having spent his early years confined to a chain and a patch of dirt, Huey is still learning the ropes of living indoors and refining his manners. He responds well to patient guidance and thrives with a strong leader who can provide structure and guidance. Although he adores his human companions, Huey would thrive best in a home without small children (he’d trample them with love).. And although Huey is dog-friendly, his level of energy can rub other dogs the wrong way. An ideal dog companion would be a submissive and easy-going female.

Despite his initial upbringing, Huey has mastered the art of potty training and excels in his kennel, showcasing his adaptability and willingness to learn.

What Huey wants most is a loving environment where he can finally experience the warmth of a cozy couch and the security of keeping a watchful eye on his beloved owner. His favorite activity is snuggling up with his human, forming an unbreakable bond that brings him joy and contentment.

Christina

Christina

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 1 1/2 year old

Christina is a loving girl, and she’s going to want to be where you are. She purrs all the time, especially when she gets head and chin scratches. She’s an excellent biscuit maker, too. Her favorite toys are ones she can carry around with her. She even puts them in her food bowl while she eats. Her foster mom says she’s not a counter-top cat or closet jumper. And she’s excellent at using my litter box and scratching posts.

To fill out an adoption application, go here. Melissa’s Second Chances is a nonprofit animal rescue in Shawnee. The group finds homes and safe refuge for animals in need of a second chance to be a beloved family pet.

Huey’s adoption fee is $175 and includes his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, and flea/tick and heartworm preventatives. Meet and greets can be scheduled with Huey for approved adopters, so get your application in today.