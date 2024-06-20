Meet Buddy, the golden retriever on wheels who has become a Gig Harbor celebrity

Just a man and his motorcycle — and his dog.

Mike Stevens has been riding a red motorcycle for three years with his golden retriever, Buddy. They’ve become small-town celebrities in Gig Harbor.

Last December, they dressed up as a duo with Stevens as the Grinch and Buddy as the Grinch’s dog, Max, and rode around town. Wherever they go, people smile, wave and take pictures, Stevens said.

Buddy has his own Instagram and TikTok accounts, @sidecarbuddy, run by Stevens’ college-aged daughter Summer. The golden retriever and his owner also have a local following on NextDoor, where many Gig Harbor residents leave comments with “sightings” of the pair. Stevens said he heard one picture of the pair made it onto a person’s social media feed in South Dakota.

“We spotted you over the weekend and it brought a smile to our faces. Thank you!” one Gig Harbor user commented on Stevens’ NextDoor screenshot of another person’s picture of him and Buddy dressed up in their Christmas costumes in December, waiting in Gig Harbor traffic.

“Please tell me you’ll be a bunny for Easter. Maybe Cupid for Valentine’s Day? Keep making people smile, we all need it,” another user commented.

Sometimes people will come up to Stevens in person even when Buddy isn’t with him and thank him for bringing Buddy around, Stevens said.

It all started when Buddy, who comes on all the family trips, couldn’t catch a ride on Stevens’ two-wheel Honda motorcycle, Stevens said. Buddy looked sad when Stevens left without him, so Stevens decided to sell the Honda and buy a used three-wheel Ural motorcycle with a sidecar instead.

In the first two years of riding along in the sidecar, Buddy traveled 4,000 miles, Stevens said. They don’t go far. They often ride to and from Tubby’s Trail Dog Park, and they never go on the highway.

With his ears back and his “Doggles” (dog goggles) on, Buddy seems to enjoy it. The goggles protect Buddy’s eyes and keep his eyes from drying out.

Buddy the golden retriever, also known as @sidecarbuddy on social media, waits in anticipation to hit the road with his owner Mike Stevens on Monday, June 17, 2024, in Gig Harbor, Wash. AMBER RITSON

‘Not an evil bone in his body’

Buddy is 6 1/2 years old and was born on Christmas Day, hence the name “Buddy” from the movie “Elf.” The name is fitting for his personality.

“Not an evil bone in his body,” Stevens said. “He just wants to play with anyone and anybody.”

Stevens’ daughters, Summer and Saylor, said that Buddy is the family’s first dog. He likes playing with their cat, Meatball, at home, Summer said.

“He’s very dependent on my dad,” Saylor, who goes to Gig Harbor High School, said. “If he’s not with my dad, he freaks out.”

Buddy the golden retriever, left, and his owner Mike Stevens cruise down Harborview Drive as the duo heads to Costco on Monday, June 17, 2024, in Gig Harbor. AMBER RITSON

When they go to Costco, Buddy waits patiently in the parking lot for his usual — a Costco hot dog. Sometimes Stevens comes back to find people around the motorcycle taking pictures or giving Buddy a pet.

“Growing up in Gig Harbor it was a nice surprise when Buddy started showing up, seeing such a cute dog in a sidecar always makes my day,” Sean McConaughy, who went to high school in Gig Harbor with Summer, wrote in a text message relayed by Summer.

Stevens also relayed a comment from a neighbor, Mary West, via text message.

“Buddy and Mike always bring a smile every time I see them coming down the street! I don’t know whose smile is bigger, Mike’s or Buddy’s! Love them both!” West wrote.

Stevens said sometimes Buddy will show him that he’s ready for another trip by jumping into the sidecar when Stevens’ garage is open.

“I look back and there he is,” Stevens said. “And I’m like, son of a gun. We got to go for a ride.”

Mike Stevens, of Gig Harbor, hand feeds a Costco hot dog to his dog Buddy, also known as @sidecarbuddy on social media, after a short motorcycle ride on Monday, June 17, 2024, in Gig Harbor. AMBER RITSON