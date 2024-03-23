Meet Bubbles, a low-key, fluffy gal with bursts of energy and a tendency to escape

Preview all of the adoptable pets at www.spcaflorida.org. To meet or adopt a pet located at SPCA Florida, stop by the Adoption Center Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prior to adoption, all pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and come with a month of flea and heartworm prevention. For questions, contact SPCA Florida’s Adoption Center at 863-577-4615 or adopt@spcaflorida.org.

Bubbles

Gender: Female

Age: 3 years

Weight: 48 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Australian Shepherd/Border Collie – Black/Tan

Orphaned Since: March 10

Adoption Fee: $150

Bubbles is a fluffy Australian shepherd and border collie mix. Her gorgeous coat is swirled together with shades of black, tan and white, and she loves for you to cuddle and pet her. You’ll enjoy evening sunsets or morning sunrises with this loyal gal by your side. She suffers from separation anxiety, which results in her tendency to escape. Training and patience will help her to accept occasional times to be alone. Bubbles is low key but will get bursts of energy and want to practice her inherited herding skills. She is dog selective and will want an introduction to other dogs in the home prior to going home with you.

Margot

Gender: Female

Age: 2 months

Weight: 5 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Chihuahua – Black/Tan

Orphaned Since: Feb. 15

Adoption Fee: $450

Margot is an adorable 2-month-old Chihuahua with a heart as big as her puppy eyes. This sweet girl, along with her littermates – who are just as adorable – are ready for a family to grow up with. You’ll enjoy showing her your world and watching her eyes light up with awe and wonder. Time spent with a dog is never wasted, and the hours you’ll spend training her when she’s young will be rewarded with a well-behaved loyal companion when she grows up. Don’t miss the chance to bring Margot or one of her siblings into your heart and home.

Scooter

Gender: Male

Age: 14 years

Weight: 11 pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair – Black

Orphaned Since: March 19

Adoption Fee: $50

Scooter is an old fella looking to retire in a new home. Unfortunately, his previous owner could no longer take care of him because of health issues. Scooter is a sweetie who is just looking for a good couch to potato on. He enjoys gentle pets but not being held. He’s always been an indoor cat who loves everyone he meets. He’s a talker and loves to meow a good tale. But when it thunders, Scooter becomes afraid and finds a good hiding spot. This senior boy still has lots of love to give.

Sage

Gender: Male

Age: 1 Year

Weight: 7 pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair – Grey

Orphaned Since: March 14

Adoption Fee: $75

Meet Sage, a cute little cat who is very affectionate and loves everyone. Although Sage can be a little shy at times, he will quickly come around and start loving on you. At just 7 pounds, he still has some growing up to do. Sage was surrendered to us two weeks ago and has gone through our vetting process so he is a healthy boy with all his vaccines, plus he’s neutered, microchipped and ready to be your best friend. If you’re looking for a playful, young lap cat, please visit Sage in Tinker’s Legacy Cattery at SPCA Florida’s Adoption Center.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Meet this week's SPCA pets: Bubbles, Margot, Scooter and Sage