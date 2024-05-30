Meet Bristol Aggie's top 10 graduates of 2024

DIGHTON — The following students were named to the top 10 of Bristol County Agricultural High School's Class of 2024. The school's graduation ceremony is slated for Thursday, May 30.

Julianna Dufresne (valedictorian) is graduating in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Bristol County Agricultural High School.

Julianna Dufresne (Valedictorian)

Fall River

Julianna is the Bristol Chapter FFA president and has competed in veterinary science and prepared public speaking. She will be attending Johnson and Wales University in the Fall to double major in Biology and Public Health, with hopes to pursue a career in infectious disease.

Ava Freitas (salutatorian) is graduating in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Bristol County Agricultural High School.

Ava Freitas (Salutatorian)

Carver

Ava is the Senior Representative of the Student Council and leads the Bible study club, as well as a member of the National Honor Society, a Student Ambassador, and a member of BA Voice. She was Jr. President and Student Advisor of the FFA Bristol Chapter before becoming a Massachusetts FFA State Officer. She plans on attending Bridgewater State University to major in Biology with a minor in Audio Production, before attending veterinary school to specialize in Equine Surgery while continuing her music career.

Lily Ferry is graduating in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Bristol County Agricultural High School.

Lily Ferry

Westport

Lily is a member of the National Honor Society, participated in various FFA events, and was honored to receive the MAVA Outstanding Vocational Student of the Year Award. She plans on obtaining an Ag- Ag-Business degree from an online Texas A&M program to further her education in the agriculture industry, in hopes of returning to her family's dairy farm where they milk 400 cows.

Avery Botelho is graduating in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Bristol County Agricultural High School.

Avery Botelho

Rehoboth

Avery Botelho was a member of National Honors Society and a participant in floriculture FFA. She plans to attend Roger Williams University to study Marine Biology.

Kaydence Rhodes-Wallace is graduating in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Bristol County Agricultural High School.

Kaydence Rhodes-Wallace

Taunton

Kaydence has been an active member of student government and has served as the treasurer of her class since junior year. She is also a member of our School's National Honors Society and has been on co-op at Pomfret Florist since the fourth semester of her junior year. Kaydence will be attending Bridgewater University this fall and plans to major in Biology.

Emily Price is graduating in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Bristol County Agricultural High School.

Emily Price

Taunton

Emily is a member of the National Honor Society, a Stone Soup Delegate, a Varsity Softball Captain, and a Certified Nursing Assistant which she received through night classes at Bristol Community College. Emily has volunteered countless hours at Sturdy Memorial Hospital and the Rehoboth Food Pantry. Emily dedicates her achievements to her parents, Mary and John Price, for supporting her in everything she does. She plans to attend Endicott College in the fall, where she will be majoring in Nursing.

Sarah Rodrigues is graduating in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Bristol County Agricultural High School.

Sarah Rodrigues

Rehoboth

Sarah is an active participant in the local and regional barrel racing community. At Bristol Aggie, she was the captain of the Drill Team, and in 2022 placed first in the state for FFA Horse Evaluation. She's ranked 7th in the class and will be attending college to study accounting and financing.

Riley Farland is graduating in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Bristol County Agricultural High School.

Riley Farland

New Bedford

Riley is a four-year honors student who completed two AP classes this year. She plans to attend Bridgewater State University and major in Anthropology with a minor in Archaeology.

Abigail Chace is graduating in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Bristol County Agricultural High School.

Abigail Chace

Swansea

During her time at Bristol Aggie Abigail Chace has been a part of FFA for three years serving as Chapter office historian and sentinel. She also attended the Mass FFA State Convention three years in a row and the FFA National Convention in 2023. Abigail served as the NHS treasurer this past year. She has been a part of the softball team for four years and plans to attend the University of New Hampshire where she intends to study Animal Science.

Brody Del Deo is graduating in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Bristol County Agricultural High School.

Brody Del Deo

Swansea

Brody is an avid participant in FFA, competing in arbor skills and forestry events. He plans to work in the production arboriculture industry while obtaining a business and entrepreneurship degree from Southern New Hampshire University.

