Meet Bishop Stang, Bishop Connolly top 10 graduates of 2024
DARTMOUTH — For the first time in school history, Bishop Stang will have co-valedictorians and co-salutatorians to honor the rich tradition of Catholic education in the area — including Fall River's Bishop Connolly which closed in June 2023 — and celebrate the legacy of the Fall River diocese.
The following lists highlight the top 10 graduating seniors from Bishop Stang and the top 10 graduating seniors who transferred from Bishop Connolly:
Bishop Stang Top 10
1. William Kippe of South Dartmouth - University of Virginia
2. Lillian Surprenant of Mattapoisett - Boston College
3. Michael Zeller of Tiverton - University of Notre Dame
4. Leah Butter of Westport - University of Massachusetts Amherst
5. Cortlyn Elias of Tiverton - Fairfield University
6. Eleanor Cooney of Berkley - University of Massachusetts Amherst
7. John Thomas of Taunton - Worcester Polytechnic Institute
8. Kara Feen of Rochester - Providence College
9. Patrick Murray of Tiverton - Worcester Polytechnic Institute
10. Amelia Enos of Westport - University of Massachusetts Amherst
Bishop Connolly Top 10
1. Logan Reis of Fall River - Boston University
2. Morgan Diogo of Westport - University of Massachusetts Dartmouth
3. Makayla McGlynn of Fall River - Northeastern University
4. Andrea Cadorette of Somerset - Northeastern University
5. Ellie Chaves-DaRosa of Taunton - University of Massachusetts Boston
6. Sammi Charette-DaPiedade of Fall River - Gordon College
7. Bianca Rego of Fall River - Providence College
8. Katelyn Mooney of Westport - Stonehill College
9. Joseph Brandão of Taunton - Wentworth Institute of Technology
10. Nyla Carreiro of Fall River - Rogers Williams University
