Meet Bishop Stang, Bishop Connolly top 10 graduates of 2024

DARTMOUTH — For the first time in school history, Bishop Stang will have co-valedictorians and co-salutatorians to honor the rich tradition of Catholic education in the area — including Fall River's Bishop Connolly which closed in June 2023 — and celebrate the legacy of the Fall River diocese.

The following lists highlight the top 10 graduating seniors from Bishop Stang and the top 10 graduating seniors who transferred from Bishop Connolly:

Bishop Stang Top 10

William Kippe (co-valedictorian) graduated in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Bishop Stang High School.

1. William Kippe of South Dartmouth - University of Virginia

Lillian Surprenant (co-salutatorian) graduated in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Bishop Stang High School.

2. Lillian Surprenant of Mattapoisett - Boston College

Michael Zeller graduated in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Bishop Stang High School.

3. Michael Zeller of Tiverton - University of Notre Dame

Leah Butter graduated in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Bishop Stang High School.

4. Leah Butter of Westport - University of Massachusetts Amherst

Cortlyn Elias graduated in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Bishop Stang High School.

5. Cortlyn Elias of Tiverton - Fairfield University

Eleanor Cooney graduated in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Bishop Stang High School.

6. Eleanor Cooney of Berkley - University of Massachusetts Amherst

John Thomas graduated in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Bishop Stang High School.

7. John Thomas of Taunton - Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Kara Feen graduated in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Bishop Stang High School.

8. Kara Feen of Rochester - Providence College

Patrick Murray graduated in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Bishop Stang High School.

9. Patrick Murray of Tiverton - Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Amelia Enos graduated in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Bishop Stang High School.

10. Amelia Enos of Westport - University of Massachusetts Amherst

Bishop Connolly Top 10

Logan Reis (co-valedictorian) graduated in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Bishop Stang High School.

1. Logan Reis of Fall River - Boston University

Morgan Diogo (co-salutatorian) graduated in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Bishop Stang High School.

2. Morgan Diogo of Westport - University of Massachusetts Dartmouth

Makayla McGlynn graduated in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Bishop Stang High School.

3. Makayla McGlynn of Fall River - Northeastern University

Andrea Cadorette graduated in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Bishop Stang High School.

4. Andrea Cadorette of Somerset - Northeastern University

Ellie Chaves-DaRosa graduated in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Bishop Stang High School.

5. Ellie Chaves-DaRosa of Taunton - University of Massachusetts Boston

Sammi Charette-DaPiedade graduated in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Bishop Stang High School.

6. Sammi Charette-DaPiedade of Fall River - Gordon College

Bianca Rego graduated in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Bishop Stang High School.

7. Bianca Rego of Fall River - Providence College

Katelyn Mooney graduated in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Bishop Stang High School.

8. Katelyn Mooney of Westport - Stonehill College

Joseph Brandão graduated in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Bishop Stang High School.

9. Joseph Brandão of Taunton - Wentworth Institute of Technology

Nyla Carreiro graduated in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Bishop Stang High School.

10. Nyla Carreiro of Fall River - Rogers Williams University

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Bishop Stang High School in Dartmouth names top class of 2024 graduates