Meet Atlantis Charter School's top 10 graduates of 2024

FALL RIVER — The following students graduated from Atlantis Charter School at the academic top of the senior class:

Dominic DeOliveira, valedictorian, graduated at the top of the class of 2024 at Atlantis Charter School in Fall River.

1. Dominic DeOliveira

Dominic DeOliveira, valedictorian, is the son of Bethany Duarte and Michael DeOliveira. He will be attending UMass Dartmouth as a pre-law major. Dominic has been a member of the National Honor Society for four years. Dominic played varsity baseball and football during which he was a captain his senior year. Dominic aspires to become a lawyer. Dominic honors and cherishes the time he spent with his classmates at Atlantis Charter School.

Ayla Roias, salutatorian, graduated at the top of the class of 2024 at Atlantis Charter School in Fall River.

2. Ayla Roias

Ayla Roias, salutatorian, is the daughter of Gabriela and Leonardo Roias. She will be attending Worcester Polytechnic Institute for Architectural Engineering. She received The Dollars for Scholars Scholarship, Fall River Scholarship Foundation Scholarship, and Grimshaw-Gudewicz Scholarship, and was a finalist for Youth of the Year. She was a member of the varsity volleyball team, National Honor Society, Spirit Club, and Travel Club. She has volunteered countless hours reading to second grade students.

Laryssa DeSouza graduated at the top of the class of 2024 at Atlantis Charter School in Fall River.

3. Laryssa DeSouza

Laryssa DeSouza is the daughter of Ivan and Gilmara De Souza in Fall River. She will attend UMass Dartmouth as a Biochemistry major. Laryssa has received a John and Abigail Adams Scholarship as well as a Merit Scholarship from UMass Dartmouth. She was a member of the National Honor Society, the varsity volleyball team, Travel Club, and Spirit Club. In the future she would like to be an orthodontist and help with as many people’s smiles as she can.

Julia Ribon graduated at the top of the class of 2024 at Atlantis Charter School in Fall River.

4. Julia Ribon

Julia Ribon is the daughter of Aroldo and Maria Ribon of Tuttle Street in Fall River. She is attending UMass Dartmouth as a nursing major in the Honors college. She has been a member of National Honor Society for the past three years and was a captain of the girls varsity soccer team and girls varsity basketball team at Atlantis Charter School. Julia has volunteered for many events at her church including soup kitchens and plans on continuing to volunteer for the community in the years to come. In the future she plans to become a travel nurse continuing to help those around the world.

Jayda Braga graduated at the top of the class of 2024 at Atlantis Charter School in Fall River.

5. Jayda Braga

Jayda Braga is the daughter of Valerie Travassos. She will attend Coastal Carolina University as a financial manager major in the Wall College of Business and in the Honors college. Jayda was a varsity girls soccer player and captain. She also received Eastern Massachusetts Girls Soccer Coaching Association first team and team MVP. She was also a member of the National Honor Society, Spirit Committee, and volunteers her time coaching for Fall River Youth Soccer Association. Jayda was also nominated for Youth of the Year. She also interns as a second-grade teacher at Atlantis Charter School. Jayda received the Grimshaw-Gudewicz Scholarship as well as the St. Anne’s Credit Union Scholarship. She wants to become an important female advocate in the world of business and will always show her Triton pride anywhere she goes.

Cidney Barboza graduated at the top of the class of 2024 at Atlantis Charter School in Fall River.

6. Cidney Barboza

Cidney Barboza is the daughter of Robin Braga, and sisters to Jada and Chantel. Cidney will attend Salve Regina University in the fall majoring in Nursing. She was a nominee for Youth of the year, a member of National Honor Society and interned in a third grade classroom. Cidney is very involved in school as she participates in Travel Club, Spirit Club, Student Government where she has been Vice President all four years, girls varsity soccer, and track and field. Cidney plans to carry everything she has learned with her as she takes on this next exciting chapter of her life.

Patrick Benevides graduated at the top of the class of 2024 at Atlantis Charter School in Fall River.

7. Patrick Benevides

Patrick Benevides is the son of Patricia and Pedro Benevides. Patrick will be attending UMass Amherst in the fall majoring in Sports Management. Patrick was captain of the varsity football team and a member of National Honor Society.

Noah Miranda graduated at the top of the class of 2024 at Atlantis Charter School in Fall River.

8. Noah Miranda

Noah Miranda is the son of Timothy Miranda and Susan Lima of Mount Hope Avenue in Fall River. He will attend University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, majoring in Nursing. He is wishing to pursue an advanced future in the medical field. He achieved the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship. He was a part of the National Honor Society, and varsity football team. In his heart he will always be an Atlantis Charter School Triton.

Nen Patel graduated at the top of the class of 2024 at Atlantis Charter School in Fall River.

9. Nen Patel

Nen Patel is the daughter of Piyush Patel and Suvasini Patel. She will be attending Bentley University, where she plans to study Business Law and Entrepreneurship. Throughout high school, she was actively involved in various extracurricular activities and community service projects. She was a nominee for Youth of the Year, a member of the varsity cheerleading team for two years. She is excited to continue her education and pursue her passions at Bentley University.

Devon Ferreira graduated at the top of the class of 2024 at Atlantis Charter School in Fall River.

10. Devon Ferreira

Devon Ferreira is the son of Jeff and Anabela Ferreira of Westport. Devon will be joining the Air National Guard as he is looking to help better his country. As well as that, he will be planning to go to trade school for plumbing. At Atlantis, Devon has assisted at school-wide events, and played a role in the Spirit Committee. He also spends his time working at Portugalia Marketplace in Fall River.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Atlantis Charter School in Fall River names top class of 2024 graduates