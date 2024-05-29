Meet the Arizona teen competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee

The country's most avid spellers took the stage for the Scripps National Spelling Bee hoping to be named the best speller in the United States.

Two Arizonans were sent to represent the state after winning the 2024 Arizona Spelling Bee final in March.

Aliyah Alpert, a 13-year-old homeschool student, advanced to the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The other Arizona participant was Isabelle Garcia, a seventh-grader at Kyrene del Pueblo Middle School in Chandler. She was knocked out of the competition in the preliminary rounds when she incorrectly spelled "regisseur."

Here's what to know about the Scripps National Spelling Bee and how Arizona's participant Aliyah Alpert.

How is Arizona speller Aliyah Alpert doing?

Aliyah sailed through the opening rounds of the spelling bee on Tuesday. She correctly spelled "cire perdue" and "menudo" and properly defined "detritus."

In round four, she correctly spelled "heresiology," which is the study of heresy.

This is not Aliyah's first time at the national spelling bee. She tied for ninth place in 2022. Aliyah, who also plays the violin, became interested in spelling and spelling bees as a child.

“I participated in a homeschool spelling bee when I was six and I got hooked,” Aliyah said.

Aliyah’s father, Mark, said being homeschooled helped her in terms of timing flexibility but that it was ultimately a challenge for her to practice rigorously for the competition.

“She is naturally interested in all kinds of things,” he said. “She likes to win but if you asked her, she would likely not say she had fun practicing like other kids might say.”

How to watch the Scripps National Spelling Bee

The quarterfinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee were taking place on Wednesday morning.

The semifinals also are scheduled for Wednesday, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time or 11:30 a.m. Arizona time. Stream it on ION Plus, Bounce XL, Grit Xtra, Laff More and spellingbee.com

A special broadcast is scheduled to air at 8 p.m. Eastern time or 5 p.m. Arizona time on Wednesday. It can be streamed on ION, Scripps News, Bounce, Grit, ION Mystery, Laff and Defy TV.

The Spelling Bee finals are scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern time or 5 p.m. Arizona time on Thursday. It will air live on ION.

Arizona Republic reporter Kunle Falayi contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona teen is in Scripps National Spelling Bee. Here's how to watch