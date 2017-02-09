Meet the architect behind China's smog-sucking 'vertical forests'

Italian architect Stefano Boeri has a plan to steer the world away from glistening glass skyscrapers: Cover them with trees.

Boeri's Vertical Forests reimagine buildings as enormous air purifiers for smoggy cities. The trees, plants and shrubs also offer shade on sunny days and act as cozy blankets during winter, allowing tenants to reduce their electricity use. Also, they're really pretty.

Boeri's architecture firm unveiled plans this week for two Vertical Forests in Nanjing, China. The buildings will follow the prototype of two existing tree-covered towers in Boeri's home of Milan, Italy.

Mashable spoke by phone with the architect to discuss his inspiration for the Vertical Forests, along with his latest efforts to transform entire Chinese skylines into three-dimensional forests. We've edited the interview for clarity and length.

What was your inspiration for Vertical Forests?

I was asked to design the towers in Milan in 2006. At the time, hundreds of new skyscrapers were simultaneously growing in cities like Dubai or Abu Dhabi, and all were covered by glass panels.

Knowing about climate change, and many other things, I was not exactly in favor of this choice. Glass reflects sunlight onto the ground, heating up cities. And it's an amazing material, but glass not the best when you have to deal with air conditioning and internal energy consumption.

It's something I'd been thinking about for a long time. I've always been fascinated by trees and architecture. In Lucca, Italy, there's a 14th-century tower that has trees on the top. So I started to imagine how trees could become the main protagonist on a building's façade.

That was very important, to change completely the landscape.

What challenges did you face building Vertical Forests in Milan?

One of the main issues was with the wind. As you can imagine, having trees at 120 meters (394 feet) high means you have to be sure that the branches can't be broken by extremely windy conditions, or fall down.

I was working with the Arup engineering firm, a bunch of botanists and other experts, and we came up with a design solution. We checked with a real tree on a real balcony in extreme winds to see if it was working. We knew we were the first to deal with such problems.

The construction of the soil itself was also a very important step. It couldn't be too heavy, because it's on the balcony. But it also can't be too light, otherwise the roots could move. The botanists worked very well to figure out a balance.

In 2012, we started to move more than 1,000 trees one-by-one from a nursery in northern Milan to the construction site. We opened the building in October 2014.

Tell me more about the plants and their benefits.

