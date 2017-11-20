Meet the 'Spacecraft Dressmaker' Sewing Thermal Blankets at NASA

After the Fall of Saigon and coming to the U.S., Lien Pham's journey included a full-time job sewing while she went to trade school one night a week. These days, she can be found at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, where she's worked for 16 years.

