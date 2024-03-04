Meet Annie Watkins, the Flagstaff woman who gave Black Americans a voice through voting

Hidden from the spotlight of northern Arizona leaders is Annie Watkins, an instrumental woman who helped advance politics and education for Flagstaff during the 1950s.

Watkins had dreamed of becoming a schoolteacher, so she left Louisiana to pursue an education in Arizona. However, her career took a detour, and she found herself involved in voter registration drives for the local Black community. She was a vital resource for Flagstaff residents living in the largest voting precinct at the time and taught Black voters how to fill out their ballots correctly.

Watkins also helped launch the Flagstaff chapter of the NAACP and aided the integration of multiple local institutions. Before the Civil Rights Movement, she was a trailblazer for the Black community and has since been recognized at Northern Arizona University and at museums.

In light of upcoming local elections, this week's episode of Valley101, a podcast by The Arizona Republic and azcentral.com, shines a light on Annie Watkins and the role she played in Flagstaff politics and education — even if it was all due to the repeal of a job offer.

Watkins is part of a larger monthlong series by Valley101 dubbed "HERstory," in which local underrepresented women in Arizona history will be discussed and honored.

