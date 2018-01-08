Meet the Activists Who Accompanied Celebrities on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

The red carpet of the 75th Golden Globe Awards Sunday night was a sea of black gowns and tuxedos (and, in Alison Brie’s case, fabulous pants), as actors followed through on a pledge to wear the color to protest sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood. But a conscientious commitment to fashion, organized by the new organization Time’s Up, wasn’t the only difference from years past. This year, several actors brought activists as their guests, handing the microphone over when interviewers asked them about their decision to wear black.

Here’s a run-down of the eight activists who appeared on the red carpet Sunday night:

Tarana Burke

Actor Michelle Williams and activist Tarana Burke arrive to the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018.

Burke, who accompanied Best Actress in a Drama nominee Michelle Williams, founded the #metoo movement in 2007 when she was working with young women of color who had experienced sexual violence. She is senior director of the nonprofit Girls for Gender Equity. Burke has also been an advocate of ensuring that the movement is intersectional and inclusive. “Sexual violence knows no race, class or gender, but the response to sexual violence absolutely does,” she told TIME last fall. “Until we change that, any advancement that we make in addressing this issue is going to be scarred by the fact that it wasn’t across the board.”

Rosa Clemente

Activist Rosa Clemente and actress Susan Sarandon at the 75th annual Golden Globes, Beverly Hills, Calif, Jan. 7, 2018.

Susan Sarandon, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in Feud: Bette and Joan, brought Celemente as her plus-one Sunday night. Clemente is a community organizer, political commentator and 2008 vice presidential candidate for the Green Party ticket. Among the issues Clemente focuses on are voter engagement and freedom for political prisoners.

Saru Jayaraman

Amy Poehler and Restaurant Opportunities Center United president Saru Jayaraman arrive for the 75th Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California.