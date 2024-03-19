Meet the 4 NC singers who advanced to ‘American Idol’ Hollywood Week

A former NFL player, a pageant queen and a pair of soulful siblings are among the contestants from North Carolina that will compete in the Hollywood round on this season of “American Idol.”

North Carolina has produced three “Idol” winners since the show first aired: Fantasia Barrino, Scotty McCreery and Caleb Johnson. Other notable contestants from the Tarheel State include Clay Aiken, Chris Daughtry, Kellie Pickler and Anoop Desai.

This year, Hollywood Week begins March 31 and consists of contestants being mentored by someone in their chosen musical genre.

These are the North Carolina singers who will compete.

Anna Grace Hunt, Pembroke: Earning the ‘moo’

Anna Grace Hunt, 18, is a member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina and won Miss Teen Lumbee in 2022.







Pembroke native Anna Grace Hunt earned her ticket to Hollywood after performing “The Prayer” by Donnie McClurkin — but she received it in an unusual way.

Hunt, 18, is a member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina and won Miss Teen Lumbee in 2022, ABC11 reported. She is freshman at UNC Pembroke studying biology.

During the vote, Hunt received a “no” from judge Lionel Richie, but the other two judges had a tougher time making their decisions.

“You’ve got the voice, but I don’t think you’ve been challenged,” Luke Bryan said.

“Yeah, but we’re the challengers,” Katy Perry responded before changing her vote to “yes.”

Bryan voted “no” and was challenged to a “moo-off” by Perry, to decide Hunt’s fate.

Both judges climbed onto the table, got on all fours facing each other — and mooed like cows. The rules were simple: the first judge to laugh loses.

Bryan cracked first, meaning Hunt earned her ticket to Hollywood.

“I’m going to go home, work hard and show Katy that she didn’t moo for nothing,” Hunt said after her audition.

Max Dasher, Black Mountain: ‘A little big of magic’

Max Dasher, 18, from Black Mountain, received a “yes” from all three judges after performing his rendition of “Rock Salt and Nails” by Utah Phillips on March 3.







Max Dasher, 18, from Black Mountain, received a “yes” from all three judges after performing his rendition of “Rock Salt and Nails” by Utah Phillips on March 3.

“You have that sparkle,” Perry said. “It’s the stuff. There’s like an undeniable authenticity. It’s like a gold rush.”

“What I love about you is that you did your audition exactly the way I would have,” said Bryan. “Freaking out, playing the guitar like you were trying to break a string. If we can get you to breathe and calm down — and understand that you’re pretty damn cool man, you’ve got a little bit of magic to you.”

“Your mantra should be: I’m 18, and I look like James Dean,” Richie said. “You’re going to have to bump up your vocals, but remember, your attitude comes with it.

Laela Dasher, Black Mountain: Half of the Dasher Duo

Laela Dasher stands beside her brother, Max, after singing in front of the judges.







The judges saw the resemblance between Laela Dasher and her brother, Max, who auditioned right before her, after she sang “Angel from Montgomery” by John Prine while Max played the guitar.

“It’s definitely in the DNA,” Perry said after Laela’s audition. “Your brother and you have some similarities in delivery. As far as volume goes, I was looking for a little bit more. I’m just torn.”

After Bryan asked if the siblings could sing together, they performed “Rivers and Roads” by The Head and the Heart.

The Dasher family celebrates after Laela and Max earn their tickets to Hollywood.

“It’s just magical,” Richie said after their performance. “I don’t know what y’all are gonna do next, but I know I’m gonna like it when you give it to me.”

Though Perry voted “no,” Richie and Bryan voted “yes,” sending Laela to Hollywood.

Blake Proehl, Charlotte: Nana’s favorite

Blake Proehl, a Charlotte native and former player for the NFL with family ties to the Carolina Panthers, auditions for Season 22 of “American Idol” on ABC.







Charlotte native and former NFL player Blake Proehl, playing the piano while sitting next to his grandmother, sang a rendition of “In Case You Didn’t Know,” an emotional ballad by country artist Brett Young, during the season premiere that aired Feb. 18.

All three judges — including Perry, who showed off her goosebumps during his performance — had glowing reviews for Proehl.

“Every grandma thinks that their grandchildren are great, but you’re right,” Perry told Proehl’s grandmother during his audition. “If you will allow us to be your coaches, you’re going to be to be top 10.”

“You just did that song the right way, and a very believable way ... Every girl you sit down and sing that to, they’re going to be melted butter,” Bryan said. “It was just a real moment.”

“I wrote one thing down that stood out: natural,” Richie told Proehl.

Proehl received a resounding “yes” from all three judges, punching his ticket to Hollywood.

“I’m going to frame this ticket and probably put it in Nana’s house, because that’s where this all started,” Proehl said.

How to watch ‘American Idol’

The next episode of “American Idol” will air on Sunday, March 24 at 8 p.m. on ABC. That’s the last episode of auditions. The Hollywood Week episodes air Sunday, March 31, and Monday, April 1.

Charlotte native and former NFL player with Panthers ties to compete on ‘American Idol’

Review of Spectrum’s new Xumo streaming box with Cloud DVR: How to use + cost breakdown