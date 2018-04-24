Meek Mill Released From Prison, Looks Forward To Resuming Music Career

Five months after his sentencing, Philadelphia-based rapper Meek Mill was released from prison Tuesday afternoon, according to multiple reports.

Mill, also known as Robert Rihmeek Williams, was freed after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overruled Judge Genece Brinkley’s prior decision to deny Williams bail last week.

Brinkley, who initially sentenced Williams to two to four years in prison in November, had previously denied a bail request in December.

Williams’ November sentencing stemmed from two arrests earlier in 2017. One was for a fight and another was for popping wheelies on a dirt bike. Based on these new charges and a failed drug test, Brinkley had found Williams in violation of probation from a 2008 gun and drug case.

The rapper tweeted out a statement Tuesday afternoon thanking his supporters.

I’d like to thank God, my family, and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time. While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018

To the Philly District Attorney’s office, I’m grateful for your commitment to justice. I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018

In the meantime, I plan to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018

Williams’ legal team had filed a petition in February that questioned the credibility of a police officer involved in the rapper’s 2007 arrest. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office filed a response to that petition in March, saying “there is a strong showing of likelihood of the Petitioner’s conviction being reversed (in whole or in part).”

Williams’ sentencing led many to voice their support both in person and on social media. November’s #Rally4Meek in Philadelphia saw protesters marching through the streets, chanting “Free Meek Mill” and rapping his song “Dreams and Nightmares.”

Rapper Jay-Z, aka Shawn Carter, has been a staunch supporter of Williams, arguing in a New York Times op-ed in November that “what’s happening to Meek Mill is just one example of how our criminal justice system entraps and harasses hundreds of thousands of black people every day ... A person on probation can end up in jail over a technical violation like missing a curfew.”

“As of 2015, one-third of the 4.65 million Americans who were on some form of parole or probation were black,” Carter continued. “Black people are sent to prison for probation and parole violations at much higher rates than white people.”

Most recently, Carter advocated for Williams while speaking to David Letterman for the former “Late Night” host’s Netflix show.

Many on social media, including a slew of celebrities, expressed their excitement Tuesday about Williams’ release.

BREAKING: MEEK MILL IS OFFICIALLY FREE FROM PRISON pic.twitter.com/M1zoZ9quQQ — SEASONS (@04SEASONS) April 24, 2018

They made you a political prisoner to silence you... you stood tall and stayed SOLID!!! They can’t stop you now lil bro!!!! It’s almost OVER!!! #MeekOTWpic.twitter.com/B5bndoebx7 — T.I. (@Tip) April 24, 2018

Justice for our friend. Finally free. pic.twitter.com/5RLkcBgohu — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 24, 2018

Williams’ first post on social media after his release was dedicated to the 76ers, posted mere hours before the team would face the Miami Heat in a playoff game.

Many speculated that Williams might appear at the Tuesday night game, especially after 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin said that he would be picking up the rapper from prison.

“Meek Mill is free!” Rubin wrote on Instagram. “Just left visiting Meek with [Kevin Hart] and I’m on the way back to pick him up as we speak.”