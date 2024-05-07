Medina elementary school staff member suspected of being ‘under the influence’ at work

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — The Medina City School District confirmed a staff member, whom they said was not a teacher, was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol while on the job.

The incident took place Friday at Northrop Elementary School, with the district sending out a letter to parents and staff.

“This matter was promptly addressed by our administration team upon discovery early in the morning, and the employee has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation,” Superintendent Aaron Sable said in the letter.

Sable made clear the staff member was never in charge of children and was not in contact with them that day. The staff member has since resigned, Sable said.

“Thank you for your support as we continue to investigate the situation and maintain a safe and positive environment for our learners and educators,” Sable said.

No further information has been released at this time.

