Medieval adventure awaits at this desert castle for sale in Arizona. Check it out

When picturing medieval castles, the first image that may come to mind is a structure seen through Disney rose-colored glasses, with ivy clinging to watchtowers, surrounded by prancing woodland creatures.

Castle backyard Photo courtesy of Rachael Benge: Adamson Group

Not a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home smack dab in Tucson, Arizona, a state that can sometimes feel like tiptoeing across the surface of the sun. Yet, here one stands — listed for $325,000.

Exterior Photo courtesy of Rachael Benge: Adamson Group

“This extraordinary castle-inspired home built in 1939 features two units; each w/ one bedroom /one bathroom, kitchen and living area; nestled in the heart of Hedrick Acres!” the listing on Zillow.com says.

Kitchen Photo courtesy of Rachael Benge: Adamson Group

The home carries the name “Castle Iona” and has a few royal features, per the listing, including:

14-foot castle walls

Watchtower

Covered patio

Iron gates

Back patio Photo courtesy of Rachael Benge: Adamson Group

The home was featured on Zillow Gone Wild, a Facebook page that features unique houses for sale around the globe. People had mixed feelings about the look — and location — while others eagerly approved.

Exterior Photo courtesy of Rachael Benge: Adamson Group

“As an introvert, I approve of this house,” one person said in the comment section.

Rooftop Photo courtesy of Rachael Benge: Adamson Group

“Not gonna lie, I love it! I prefer to stay to myself so it’s perfect for me!” another noted.

Entryway Photo courtesy of Rachael Benge: Adamson Group

“I used to live just down the road and never knew this was here,” someone said.

“Are there moats in Tuscon?” one person asked.

Exterior Photo courtesy of Rachael Benge: Adamson Group

“Surprisingly, it’s the interior I hate. Not a single dragon or flaming torch? Am I asking for too much?” another observed.

Interior Photo courtesy of Rachael Benge: Adamson Group

The listing is held by Rachael Benge with Keller Williams Southern Arizona.

