Medication reported stolen and other reports

Jun. 13—A package containing medication was reported stolen from a mailbox at 11:09 a.m. Wednesday at 11725 660th Ave. in Emmons.

Theft reported

A theft was reported at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday at 606 S. Broadway.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Adam Ly Haas on a Mower County warrant at 5:47 p.m. Wednesday after a traffic stop near West Front Street and South Pearl Street.

Man reportedly assaulted

Police received a report at 10:46 p.m. Wednesday of a male who was reported attacked by two other males while walking past 224 E. Clark St.