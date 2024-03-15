Medical students to meet their match

Mar. 14—Fourth-year students from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center's School of Medicine will participate in Match Day, an exciting and nerve-wracking event held annually on medical school campuses across the country, at 10:30 a.m. March 15 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St.

TTUHSC School of Medicine Permian Basin students set to graduate in May applied to residency programs in their preferred specialties and then visited sites to evaluate and ultimately rank their preferred residency programs. Meanwhile, administrators at each site interviewed and then ranked the applicants.

The National Resident Matching Program coordinates the algorithm-driven matching process, which is designed to produce results for students seeking to fill the thousands of hands-on training positions available at U.S. teaching hospitals.

The results are sealed in individual envelopes, which students at all of the nation's medical schools open simultaneously. The results tell the students where they will spend the next three to seven years of their residency training and what specialty they will pursue for their professional careers.