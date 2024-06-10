New medical practice with monthly subscription fee opens in Worcester, no insurance needed

WORCESTER — We've all heard of monthly gym memberships and subscription-based companies for streaming like Netflix and Spotify, but what about a monthly membership to your doctor's office? That exact business model is now open in Worcester and taking new patients.

Opened just last month by Dr. Grant Pierre and registered nurse Cynthia Pierre, New England Regional Healthcare and Wellness aims to give the community quality health care without the high price tag of insurance.

Known as "direct primary care," the health care model covers 80% to 90% of a patient's medical needs for a single, flat monthly fee. According to the pair, the model has a number of financial benefits including predictable health care budgeting and removes financial barriers that can potentially deter people from going to the doctor.

"I saw there was a need here in Worcester for a service like this," Grant said, sitting in their offices on Harvard Street. "Even though insurance is required here in Massachusetts, there are a lot of people who don't have insurance for whatever reason or maybe they have insurance but perhaps their plan has a really high deductible. There are lots of reasons patients come to us."

The husband and wife met in the throes of the pandemic in September 2020 through a mutual friend after Grant moved to the Worcester area for work. They began dating, with many of those dates taking place outdoors and with masks. Flash forward to 2024, the pair have opened their own practice and are expecting a little one on Christmas Day.

RN Cynthia Pierre and husband, Dr. Grant Pierre, have opened New England Regional Healthcare and Wellness on Harvard Street.

The practice offers a number of different plans to meet the needs of the community including a student discount, family plan and even a virtual plan for those who may be physically unable to visit their offices. Plans begin at just $35 for a discounted student rate, which covers primary care, urgent care, men's and women's health, vaccines, mental health, medical weight management and more.

For patients who may require more serious medical attention or need to see a specialist, the doctors will work alongside other medical professionals to provide those services to their patients at an affordable cost. Many of the Pierres' patients have their own insurance, many with high deductibles, for catastrophic coverage.

When Grant Pierre lived in Texas, he saw a doctor with a similar business model as a patient and said after he turned 25 and was removed from his parents' health insurance, paying a monthly fee was convenient, adding he may not have been able to afford insurance or a doctor's visit otherwise.

In just the few weeks since opening their practice, he said they were surprised to see just how many people are interested in the "direct primary care" model. He explained the model has catered to wealthier patients elsewhere, but here in Worcester, their only goal is making health care easy and affordable.

"So many doctors are experiencing burnout," he said with a sigh. "So many medical professionals are leaving the field or retiring. For the majority of primary care physicians, we're looking at somewhere between 30-45 minutes of paperwork per patient. With this model, I can spend as much time with my patients as I'd like to and that's just really refreshing."

"Our first patient..." Cynthia Pierre chimed in with a smile. "They were from out of state, so we knew they'd come from far away to see us. We spent at least an hour with them, getting to know not just their medical history but their needs."

Medical weight management is one of the most popular treatments offered, as many insurance companies do not cover medical weight-loss treatments.

"You know it's become very popular with celebrities," Grant Pierre said. "Take ozempic for example. If we put you on this medication, you're going to have a physician following you, I'll ask my patients what they're eating this week. There is so much more than giving someone a prescription or injection. We want to make sure we're also providing a foundation of healthy habits."

It's easy to see how much the pair care about their patients and their business hours reflect just that, with appointments typically taking place 5:30 p.m. or later and on the weekends. The patients are also given a direct line to call or text their physician if needed, cutting out the dreaded wait, listening to "hold music."

"We just want it to be a fun experience, one where you're excited to go to the doctor," Grant Pierre said with a smile.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Local couple launches subscription-based primary care