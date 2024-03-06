Medical heroes of COVID-19 honored at inaugural NWTHS memorial ceremony

It’s hard to believe the terrifying period of COVID-19 was four years ago. Most of us had never lived through a dangerous plague, as in the past, and most of us thought that it couldn’t happen now. But we were wrong. The World Health Organization has reported over 15 million worldwide deaths have been recorded from the outbreak.

In order to remember and honor the hospital heroes who worked tirelessly and without rest for many, Northwest Texas Healthcare System held a short memorial on Monday, COVID -19 Heroes and Memorial Day, and had a tribute video produced showcasing their pandemic heroes in the atrium of the hospital, honoring the valiant staff who defied the odds and helped many people recover - and cared for those who didn’t.

The 2023 Texas Legislature House Bill 2166 marked March 4 as a new annual day of recognition in Texas. Several speakers honored the workers, many of whom there had been working during the worst times in 2020. Also present were current Amarillo City Council members Tom Scherlen and Josh Craft.

Amarillo City Council members Tom Scherlen, left, and Josh Craft attended the ceremony Monday to honor heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic. March 4 has been designated by Texas Legislators to thank the medical community for their commitment and service.

Chris Veal, Chief Executive of NWTH Behavioral Health Experience, told the group how he remembered hearing about a virus over in Asia someone brought up in 2020. "We didn’t pay much attention to it. I remember Metric set up four rooms; we thought that would be all we need. Brian Taylor asked the question, ‘What do we do if we have more patients?’” Four rooms turned into 12, and that became two entire units and eventually took over part of Pediatrics as well, all for COVID patients."

“One thing I love about the whole thing was the support we got from the community and the people who work here and truly make Northwest what it is. A hero is not a tee shirt or a yard sign; it’s the people that got up every day knowing what they were coming into and still came every day.” Veal said, “knowing that things were changing on a dime as they had to be as new information poured in. The video produced about it brought back many memories, some hard to see, but we all made it through and are better for it.“

Erika Soria, who was in charge of ICU at the Northwest Texas Healthcare Systems hospital during COVID-19, talked about her staff and how they held up during impossible situations during the pandemic.

Erika Soria spoke to her brave staff who, at the height of the pandemic, lost six patients in six hours. Soria took over the ICU two months after Amarillo had its "first (COVID) patient here, a perfect time to become a leader. I want to say our staff had the camaraderie to come together. I can’t believe what we have overcome. During that time a lot of people didn’t trust what was happening in our healthcare system, let alone we didn’t trust each other."

“We kept changing our rules daily. We had new medications, rules every day," Soria added. "In ICU, we had six patients pass away in six hours one day, and that was just in one unit. People having to say ‘goodbye’ just over FaceTime, that was hard. Not giving them that peace to be able to spend the last few moments with their loved one, still hurts. Our staff endured this situation for a very long time. I cannot say enough good about the staff we had.”

Soria asked the staff members who were there at the time to step forward, and a large number of the people at Monday's ceremony stepped forward. She called them the heart and soul of the hospital during that time and said many of them suffered from PTSD over the incident: “My perception has changed since that time.”

After the ceremony, those in attendance talked and shared memories and had some snacks.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Medical heroes of COVID-19 honored at NWTHS memorial event