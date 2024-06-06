Medical examiner reports three south suburban homicides over span of 4 days

Three people were killed over the span of four days in Chicago Heights, Justice and Crestwood, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office and law enforcement agencies.

Justice police responded to calls of shots fired near 81st Avenue and 84th Street early Tuesday morning, deputy Chief Fred Schuerg said, finding Richard Rubalcava on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers attempted to administer first aid to the 42-year-old man, but he was pronounced dead after being transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Schuerg said police are working with the South Suburban Major Crimes Taskforce to investigate the homicide. No one has been taken into custody.

LeShawn Ridley, a 60-year-old woman from Chicago Heights, was struck by a vehicle near West 15th Street and Fairview Avenue Saturday, according to the medical examiner’s office. The woman was a pedestrian who died from injuries received in the collision, which the office categorized as a homicide. Chicago Heights police did not respond to requests for comment.

Crestwood police reported a fatal shooting Tuesday they believe to be part of a road rage incident that caused a car and a tow truck to crash on South Cicero Avenue and Cal Sag Road.

The 35-year-old tow truck driver pulled out a gun when the vehicles stopped on the access road to Rivercrest Shopping Center, police say, leading the other driver to take out a gun and fire one shot that struck and killed the tow truck driver, police said. The shooter is a valid concealed carry holder, police ssaid.

Police said they attempted to provide first aid to the shooting victim, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police have not named the victim or the shooter, who they said is cooperating with the investigation.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the event to contact detectives at the Crestwood Police Department at 708-371-4800.

