Medical examiner identifies man killed by Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy Sunday

The intersection of North 107th Street and Good Hope Road on Milwaukee's northwest side is near to where a Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office deputy shot and killed a man Sunday evening, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. The man was identified as Steven. A. Wyman, 47, of Slinger, on Wednesday by the Medical Examiner's Office.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office previously said a deputy fired multiple times Sunday evening at a man who was wanted under suspicion of domestic violence and had led officers on a car chase nearing 100 mph. A knife was recovered from the man after the shooting, according to department spokesperson James Burnett.

The incident stemmed from a “domestic dispute” in the village of Slinger on Sunday, according to Police Chief Dean Schmidt. He did not elaborate further, citing an open investigation.

Burnett said Slinger police sent a bulletin to area law enforcement agencies detailing the allegations against the man and the car he was driving. The bulletin referenced the man was armed and made suicidal statements.

After the car chase, the man fled on foot and "engaged" with officers from multiple agencies near the intersection of North 107th Street and Good Hope Road. A deputy sheriff with more than seven years of experience fired multiple times, killing the man.

Several residents of the area told the Journal Sentinel on Monday morning they learned of the shooting after the fact and did not witness anything. The area is heavy with vehicle traffic and does not have many facilities for pedestrians.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office does not have a standard practice for releasing body camera footage of incidents in which officers use deadly force. The sheriff’s office has not said how soon footage could be made available.

The Milwaukee Police Department, in contrast, typically releases redacted and edited footage of such incidents on a goal-oriented 45-day timeline. The department does not always meet the goal.

The deputy, who has no prior history of discharging his firearm, has been placed on administrative duty, a routine practice after law enforcement uses deadly force.

The lead outside agency investigating the matter is the Brookfield Police Department.

