Medical emergency causes semi, Caltrans vehicles crash on Hwy 99

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers encourage the public to drive cautiously after a big rig collided with Caltrans vehicles in Fresno, the California Highway Patrol announced.

CHP says around 2 p.m., a medical emergency led to a crash involving a big rig and Caltrans vehicles inside of a closure on Highway 99 near Shaw Avenue on Wednesday.

According to investigators, no serious injuries were reported, but say this shows the daily dangers these workers face when working inside lane closures.

CHP encourages the public to drive cautiously to help protect those working to keep the roads safe.

