Medical call ‘patient’ steals Wake County ambulance from NC Walmart

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A would-be patient stole a Wake County ambulance during a Zebulon medical call at Walmart Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported around 2:15 p.m. at the Walmart at 841 E. Gannon Ave., according to the Zebulon Police Department.

The Zebulon Fire Department was dispatched along with the crew of EMS 63 ambulance.

A man who was the patient for the medical call was first seen by the EMS crews, police said.

Somehow the patient got into the cab of the ambulance and drove away from the Walmart.

Zebulon police officers were called and responded.

After several minutes, the officers managed to chase down the ambulance and then got in front of the vehicle — causing it to stop.

The man who stole the ambulance was arrested and is facing several charges including assaulting a government official and carjacking, according to Zebulon police.

No other information was available Sunday night.

