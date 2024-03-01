Medical board accuses OB-GYN of sexual misconduct for sexting patient
An OB-GYN, who is accused of sexting a female patient he saw for a breast exam, pap smear and IUD insertion, could have his medical license suspended.
An OB-GYN, who is accused of sexting a female patient he saw for a breast exam, pap smear and IUD insertion, could have his medical license suspended.
Doctors explain why it’s important for girls to learn more about reproductive health.
Swanson's 4-year-old son, Toby, was struck by a car and airlifted to a Florida hospital on Sunday.
Losing the title to your car is an easy thing to do, but we have the solution via every state in the country.
Legal claims are starting to pile up against Microsoft and OpenAI, as three more news sites have sued the firms over copyright infringement.
Elon Musk's crusade against the extremism research organization the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) will have its day in court on Thursday. Elon Musk's X sued the CCDH last year, accusing it of "actively working to assert false and misleading claims about X." The nonprofit, formed in 2018, conducts research on social media platforms to track hate speech, extremism and misinformation.
A day driving a Tesla Cybertruck around Los Angeles showed that it has quirks, draws attention (wanted or unwanted) and won't fit in a driveway. And there's this surprise: It's actually pleasant to drive.
The longtime team principal was accused publicly of unspecified inappropriate behavior by a female employee.
Yahoo News spoke with women in Alabama who are at various stages in their IVF journey about the questions and concerns they're now facing in the wake of the controversial ruling by the Alabama Supreme Court that frozen embryos are legally considered "children" under state law.
Is the viral skin care trend worth trying?
The Federal Aviation Administration has concluded its review of SpaceX’s investigation of the second Starship launch in November, with the regulator saying Monday that it accepted the “root causes and 17 corrective actions” identified by the company. While this means the investigation is now closed, SpaceX must implement all the corrective actions and apply for a modified launch license before it can fly Starship again. “The FAA is evaluating SpaceX’s license modification request and expects SpaceX to submit additional required information before a final determination can be made,” the regulator said in a statement Monday.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus is back with everything you need to know for Week 18. It's time to load up The Playlist!
Four players were ejected after a fight in Friday's Pelicans-Heat game.
If you have an old vehicle or a low-quality backup camera, then consider upgrading. These aftermarket cameras can offer clear video and other features.
The defendant in the lawsuit was the coach's daughter.
Olivia Rodrigo’s highly anticipated “Guts” world tour begins tonight. Here’s how fans are preparing.
Alexander Smirnov, who was charged last week with making up false bribery claims central to the effort by Republicans in Congress to impeach President Biden, was rearrested Thursday in Las Vegas.
Stewart will be eligible to return to the Pistons' lineup on Feb. 27.
Real estate agents help manage the complex process of buying and selling a home. Learn more about what they do and how they get paid.
Google says it's temporarily suspended the ability of Gemini, its flagship generative AI suite of models, to generate images of people while it works on updating the technology to improve the historical accuracy of outputs involving depictions of humans. In a post on the social media platform X, the company announced what it couched as a "pause" on generating images of people -- writing that it's working to address "recent issues" related to historical inaccuracies. "While we do this, we're going to pause the image generation of people and will re-release an improved version soon," it added.
U.S. healthcare technology giant Change Healthcare has confirmed a cyberattack on its systems. "Once we became aware of the outside threat, in the interest of protecting our partners and patients, we took immediate action to disconnect our systems to prevent further impact," Change Healthcare wrote on its status page. The incident began early on Wednesday morning on the U.S. East Coast, according to the incident tracker.